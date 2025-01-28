Queen Camilla Has Had Some Embarrassing Makeup Fails

When it comes to makeup, Queen Camilla was late to the game. Growing up, she was a horsey, jolly hockey sticks, no-nonsense kind of girl, often shunning such frivolities as lipstick and liner, preferring instead to spend her time mucking out the stables and blowing birds out of the sky with a shotgun. However, that all changed after Camilla's relationship with King Charles III was made official with their first public foray as a couple in January 1999. She was thrust into the spotlight and forced to be camera-ready whenever she stepped out the door. That inevitably included the application of cosmetics, which, given Camilla's multiple makeup mishaps, is a skill that she's clearly still struggling to master.

Camilla remains an outdoorsy type. However, due to having suffered multiple broken bones over the years, she's swapped her beloved horses for horticulture. And when digging in the garden, she can be gloriously bare-faced and au naturel. But when she puts down the trowel and picks up the tiara, it's time to also slap on the war paint.

There's a makeup mandate included in the strict rules that the royal family has to follow. It dictates the appropriate hues of lipstick and eyeshadow, among other edicts. However, Camilla has no problem with breaking royal protocol and applying bright and vivid colors, even if it results in an embarrassing makeup fail from time to time. We're checking out five of them.