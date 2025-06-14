Kate Middleton Ruined Her Trooping The Colour 2025 Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

The horses were groomed to perfection, feathers were thick and plentiful, medals were polished, opulent coaches were gilded and glittering, and the crowds were out in their masses to celebrate the reigning British monarch's birthday. Still, who cares about all the pomp and pageantry when there's all the Trooping the Colour 2025 behind-the-scenes drama to digest and all the fashion wins and faux pas to enjoy? And there was more than a fair share of style slip-ups, some from the most unexpected of royals, such as Catherine, Princess of Wales, who ruined her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit with one glaring mistake.

Kate Middleton rarely puts a Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pump out of place. Still, this year, she suffered a major mishap by making the schoolgirl error of pairing her gorgeous aqua blue and white Catherine Walker coat dress with nude-colored shoes. Wait, what? White and beige a match do not make, Your Royal Highness. Even Kate's killer legs couldn't save her from the heeled horror, and given her perfect pins, that's really saying something — still, she looked glowing, gorgeous, and glamorous (from the ankles upward).

More importantly, she also looked healthy. The public may never know what type of cancer Kate has or how serious her hospitalization and subsequent operation was. However, as Kate continues to slowly resume her royal duties, she appears to also be looking better by the day, outfit mismatch or not.

