Kate Middleton Ruined Her Trooping The Colour 2025 Outfit With One Glaring Mistake
The horses were groomed to perfection, feathers were thick and plentiful, medals were polished, opulent coaches were gilded and glittering, and the crowds were out in their masses to celebrate the reigning British monarch's birthday. Still, who cares about all the pomp and pageantry when there's all the Trooping the Colour 2025 behind-the-scenes drama to digest and all the fashion wins and faux pas to enjoy? And there was more than a fair share of style slip-ups, some from the most unexpected of royals, such as Catherine, Princess of Wales, who ruined her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit with one glaring mistake.
Kate Middleton rarely puts a Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pump out of place. Still, this year, she suffered a major mishap by making the schoolgirl error of pairing her gorgeous aqua blue and white Catherine Walker coat dress with nude-colored shoes. Wait, what? White and beige a match do not make, Your Royal Highness. Even Kate's killer legs couldn't save her from the heeled horror, and given her perfect pins, that's really saying something — still, she looked glowing, gorgeous, and glamorous (from the ankles upward).
More importantly, she also looked healthy. The public may never know what type of cancer Kate has or how serious her hospitalization and subsequent operation was. However, as Kate continues to slowly resume her royal duties, she appears to also be looking better by the day, outfit mismatch or not.
HRH makes a glaring shoe mistake
It's not super surprising that Catherine, Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit included a glaring mistake by matching her turquoise and white coat dress with nude-colored shoes. She has a long history of favoring neutral color pumps, and it was her go-to shoe hue for years. Apparently, Kate wore it so often that those in her inner circle were begging her to switch up her style. "People have prayer circles that she won't wear the [nude] shoes again," What Kate Wore blog site author Susan Kelley told Maclean's in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II was also a fan of skin-tone shoes, although hers never exceeded a two-inch heel. Kelley speculated that the favored shade staple is due to saving on outfit-picking time and planning, as it's just easier for royals to go nude — with their shoes only, obviously. "I get the utilitarian," she said. "It's easy, not as many decisions."
Still, aside from the heels mismatch, Kate's Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit clearly involved a lot of contemplation and conception. Her ensemble offered a sweet nod to both her late grandmother-in-law and late mother-in-law. According to Marie Claire, Kate paid tribute to Elizabeth by wearing her stunning Bahrain Pearl Earrings. Meanwhile, her choice of aqua blue and white coat dress was reminiscent of the outfit Princess Diana wore to Trooping the Colour in 1988 — a green and white coat dress made by the same designer, Catherine Walker.
Kate's sweet style tribute
Given all that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has gone through during her cancer journey, we can definitely forgive her Trooping the Colour 2025 fashion faux pas, especially when her past stellar style track record is taken into account. Kate was all smiles and waves as she rode past the cheering crowds in an open-top horse-drawn carriage with Princess Charlotte by her side.
The latter looked adorable in an aqua-blue dress that twinned with her mom, as did her brothers, who sat opposite the pair. Prince George, 11, was clad in a blue suit and a red tie. Seven-year-old Louis wore a matching ensemble, although thanks to one of the many strict rules that the royal family has to follow, he was forced to wear shorts instead of long pants.
The aristocracy believe it to be terribly proletarian for their young sons not to bare their knees at official events, a tradition that dates back decades and beyond. "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class — quite suburban," etiquette expert William Hanson told Harper's Bazaar in June 2018. No word on the mismatched shoe front, though.