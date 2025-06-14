We Think Princess Charlotte Gave Kate This Sassy One-Word Reply At Trooping The Colour 2025

It's hard to believe that Princess Charlotte attended her first Trooping the Colour way back in 2016. She's spent a lot of her young life in the presence of roaring crowds at royal spectacles, and she's become remarkably adept at composing herself in front of the cameras that record her family's every move. But during Trooping the Colour 2025, the 10-year-old reminded her adoring public that she's still just a kid during a feisty exchange with her mom.

While sitting beside her mother in their open carriage, Charlotte flashed a huge smile at the cheering crowd like the seasoned Trooping the Colour pro that she is. It's unclear what she and Kate Middleton were chatting about as they rolled by the onlookers and waved, but we think that Charlotte responded to something Kate said with a single word: "No."

A sweet mother and daughter moment between the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte 🥰🩵#TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/CBpIomgNA3 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 14, 2025

Now, Kate was laughing before Charlotte uttered the word of negation, so it's possible they were just having a playful exchange. Perhaps Kate jokingly asked her something absurd, like if she'd rather get out and walk the rest of the route, which would explain why Charlotte was grinning when she responded to her mother. And speaking of that smile, past photos of Charlotte have gotten everyone talking about how closely she resembles one of her parents, and everyone was saying the same thing after her Trooping the Colour appearance.

