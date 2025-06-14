We Think Princess Charlotte Gave Kate This Sassy One-Word Reply At Trooping The Colour 2025
It's hard to believe that Princess Charlotte attended her first Trooping the Colour way back in 2016. She's spent a lot of her young life in the presence of roaring crowds at royal spectacles, and she's become remarkably adept at composing herself in front of the cameras that record her family's every move. But during Trooping the Colour 2025, the 10-year-old reminded her adoring public that she's still just a kid during a feisty exchange with her mom.
While sitting beside her mother in their open carriage, Charlotte flashed a huge smile at the cheering crowd like the seasoned Trooping the Colour pro that she is. It's unclear what she and Kate Middleton were chatting about as they rolled by the onlookers and waved, but we think that Charlotte responded to something Kate said with a single word: "No."
A sweet mother and daughter moment between the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte 🥰#TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/CBpIomgNA3
— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 14, 2025
Now, Kate was laughing before Charlotte uttered the word of negation, so it's possible they were just having a playful exchange. Perhaps Kate jokingly asked her something absurd, like if she'd rather get out and walk the rest of the route, which would explain why Charlotte was grinning when she responded to her mother. And speaking of that smile, past photos of Charlotte have gotten everyone talking about how closely she resembles one of her parents, and everyone was saying the same thing after her Trooping the Colour appearance.
Princess Charlotte has her dad's smile and her mother's fashion sense
On X, some fans of the royal fam couldn't get over how much Princess Charlotte favors Prince William (when she smiles, the resemblance is really uncanny, and she was doing a lot of that during Trooping the Colour 2025). "Charlotte looks exactly like William. Dead ringer. The boys I can't tell. They seem more of a combination. Charlotte is pure William," one person wrote. "Princess Charlotte is Prince William's mini me," read another post. "William really said copy and paste," a third commenter opined. "She looks [just] like her dad at that age but with more swagger that comes from being raised in a stable home with a solid foundation."
While she might physically look a bit more like her dad, Charlotte has clearly inherited her mother's fashion sense. Kate Middleton's Trooping the Color dress was a Catherine Walker design in a vibrant aqua hue, and Charlotte's outfit was a lighter shade of the same color. The mother and daughter also accessorized their bright and cheery looks with meaningful brooches. Kate is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards, so she wore the unit's regimental brooch. As for Charlotte, who might have been Queen Elizabeth II's favorite grandchild, she paid tribute to the late monarch with a horseshoe-shaped brooch gifted to her by her grandmother. It clearly has a lot of sentimental value to Charlotte, as she also wore it to Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
Princess Charlotte let Prince George keep an eye on their little brother this year
There have been so many memorable Trooping the Colour moments over the years, but none are more entertaining than those that involve the youngest royals. When the Wales children gathered together with their family on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2024, Princess Charlotte reportedly tried to get her younger brother, Prince Louis, to stop dancing. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that he responded by saying, "I won't." However, Charlotte wasn't about to take no for an answer (despite apparently being fond of the word herself). "Do as you're told," she instructed Louis, to which he shot back, "Nope."
This year, it was Prince George who took it upon himself to keep his youngest sibling in check. According to People, Louis was happily waving away at the crowd during a moment when the rest of the royal family was not. Apparently, George decided that this simply wouldn't do and told him to "stop." Louis did a much better job minding his older bro, as he immediately ceased waving instead of sassing him back.
Clearly, Charlotte made the right call by deciding to focus more on her mom than her baby brother's antics this year. She was photographed gazing adoringly at Kate more than once, and fans loved seeing their close mother-daughter bond. "Look at Charlotte looking at her mum. Such pride and happiness," one person posted on X, while another deemed Charlotte's obvious admiration for her mother "priceless."