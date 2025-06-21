Trashy Outfits Melania Trump Would Never Wear Today
There's no denying that Melania Trump has undergone a massive transformation. From model to first lady and beyond, she has reinvented herself time and time again — and the same goes for her wardrobe. "Her style has matured," fashion history professor Beth Dincuff Charleston told Elle in 2016. "I think it's gotten a little more in line with what we think of as first lady style." She added, "I don't think we'll ever see her in those babydoll dresses she used to wear."
While Melania maintained to Elle that her "style has stayed pretty consistent over the years" and that she always dresses in a way that "is appropriate for the occasion," judging by some of her past outfits, there are probably a few she wouldn't be caught dead wearing these days. And no, we're not talking about all of Melania's outfits that missed the mark or the outdated ones that were just embarrassing – we're talking about the ones that looked downright trashy. Let's get into it, shall we?
Melania Trump used to be a silky girl
Smooth as silk, baby! Long before she became Mrs. Trump and eventual first lady of the United States, Melania Trump née Knauss was just Donald Trump's good-time model girlfriend, draped on his arm in very little clothing. Case in point: The time she showed up as his plus one at the 36th Annual New York Film Festival for the premiere of "Celebrity." Clothed in a slinky, baby blue silk slip dress complete with the tiniest of spaghetti straps, the future two-time FLOTUS left very little to the imagination. Something tells us we shouldn't expect to see her in a dress of these proportions ever again.
Melania Trump let it all hang out one Halloween
These days, Melania Trump is hailed for being the hostess with the mostess, with one of her duties being planning the beautiful Easter Egg Roll celebration at the White House. But back in the day, it appears Halloween was the holiday when she really let her hair down. Much like the famous characters in "Mean Girls," Melania probably loves Halloween so much because of the racy costumes and getting to use the holiday as a time to really flex her daring fashion muscles. In 2012, that meant dressing up as a flirtatious firewoman, complete with a barely there, polyester red and yellow frock. Not exactly the chic gowns and tailored trouser suits we're used to seeing her in. Alexa, play "Fireman" by Lil Wayne.
Melania Trump ruffled some feathers at QVC
Long before she became FLOTUS, Melania Trump was the Queen of QVC — no, really. On April 30, 2010, she launched her very own jewelry and watch line exclusively available on the popular home shopping channel. During her QVC debut, wherein she sold a staggering 15,000 pieces in one hour, the budding jewelry designer opted for a magenta pink sleeveless top accented with ... flouncy ruffles. Thank goodness she's since moved on to more structured, elevated tops. Phew.
Melania Trump sent a message with a now viral jacket
It's safe to say that Melania Trump has learned her lesson about wearing clothing with words on them. Never forget the viral moment in June 2018, when she was photographed wearing an army green jacket with the words, "I don't really care. Do you?" scrawled on the back in what appears to be white spray paint.
As one can imagine, once the photos surfaced, many flocked to social media to discuss the coat's sentiments and decipher the real meaning. In the end, most decided the jacket was in poor taste. "That is callous and unacceptable," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She's garbage just like her lying husband." Suffice to say, while Melania later insisted during an interview with ABC News that the jacket was a statement to "the left-wing media" and not the children she was visiting, we're guessing she won't don that particular jacket ever again — no matter how cold it gets.