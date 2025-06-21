Trashy Outfits Melania Trump Would Never Wear Today

There's no denying that Melania Trump has undergone a massive transformation. From model to first lady and beyond, she has reinvented herself time and time again — and the same goes for her wardrobe. "Her style has matured," fashion history professor Beth Dincuff Charleston told Elle in 2016. "I think it's gotten a little more in line with what we think of as first lady style." She added, "I don't think we'll ever see her in those babydoll dresses she used to wear."

Advertisement

While Melania maintained to Elle that her "style has stayed pretty consistent over the years" and that she always dresses in a way that "is appropriate for the occasion," judging by some of her past outfits, there are probably a few she wouldn't be caught dead wearing these days. And no, we're not talking about all of Melania's outfits that missed the mark or the outdated ones that were just embarrassing – we're talking about the ones that looked downright trashy. Let's get into it, shall we?