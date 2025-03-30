Melania Trump Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Whether or not you love her husband's administration, there's no question that Melania Trump is an incredibly stylish woman. However, that doesn't mean she hasn't had a few fashion flops over the years. Granted, while many a style fail can be attributed to design and fit, with Melania, most of her not-so-great moments have boiled down to the contexts she's worn them in.

We're willing to bet that the first thing to come to mind for most when it comes to Melania's most controversial fashion moments would be her infamous olive green parka, which she paired with a white crew neck shirt, white skinny jeans, and white and green Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Very cutesy, very 2018. However, the jacket also had the words, "I really don't care, do u?" splayed upon the back — and she wore it to a detention center for migrant children. Understandably, the jacket caused a ton of uproar, and to this day, it's still the first thing to come up when Googling "Melania Trump jacket" (give it a try).

Over the years, various reasons why the first lady would make such a bizarre choice have done the rounds. First, there was the was the one provided by Melania's then-director of communications, Stephanie Grisham. "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," she told the press (via CBS News). However, Donald Trump disputed that. Taking to X (then known as Twitter), he ranted that the jacket's text "refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" Melania later echoed that explanation in an interview with ABC News, saying, "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me, and I want to show them that I don't care." Yeah ... that's not how it came across.