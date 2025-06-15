Melania Trump's Hair Fail At Military Parade Isn't Doing Her Forehead Any Favors

To be fair, Melania Trump has never gone on record to say that she dislikes her forehead (not that larger foreheads can't be beautiful — just ask Tyra Banks). However, it's clear that she isn't very keen on flaunting it, given the hairstyles she chooses.

Over the years, the first lady and former model has gone to great lengths to keep the public from seeing very much of her forehead at all. When her hair isn't down, usually accented with certain bangs or a side part, she's wearing any number of updos that leave tendrils of hair dancing in her eyes. On more conservative days, she has dramatic, swoopy curtain bangs that have been hairsprayed into place, leaving her with a gorgeous, gravity-defying product at the end — kind of like the look she donned for Donald Trump's first inauguration. Either way, playing up her favorite features, while hiding what one would assume she isn't fond of, has kept her from having a volatile hair transformation like Donald Trump.

Speaking of Melania's first-ever inauguration hair, the first lady and her hairstylist Mordechai Alvow put a ton of thought into her hair inspo for the day. "There are events over three days, from the official inauguration to the glamorous ball and their first official White House photos that must look like more casual, 'at-home' shots'," he told Yahoo! Life in 2017, adding there were a lot of moving parts to consider when planning Melania's hairstyles. "We'll need to consider: What time does she have to be ready, how long do we want it to take, how long do we need to push the look to stay? And we want her to look current but not overdone. That said, anything I do will consider her personal style, her sense of fashion, and her new role as first lady. Melania is true to herself, and I respect that." Seems like Melania should have spent a little more time herself considering her parade-day hairstyle.