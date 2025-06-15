Melania Trump's Hair Fail At Military Parade Isn't Doing Her Forehead Any Favors
All eyes were on first lady Melania Trump as she accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump to his unprecedented military parade on June 14, which also happens to be his birthday. Unfortunately, a hair snafu drew attention to a feature that she usually keeps covered: her forehead.
As you can see below, Melania opted to accessorize her all-white power suit with her signature hairstyle of long, brown layers and wispy curtain bangs. However, due to Washington D.C.'s windy, rainy weather, the first lady's hair was blown out of place, exposing her forehead. And while it's hard to find physical flaws within the first lady, we imagine that she wasn't happy with having her perfectly-styled hair blown out of place to expose a feature she regularly hides (but we'll dig more into that later).
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived on stage for the military parade, and the crowd sang an impromptu "Happy Birthday" to the president ahead of the singing of the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/YGscGxhIIH
— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) June 14, 2025
Of course, the first lady could've easily taken a few precautions to avoid things altogether. For starters, a little gel, hairspray, or hair wax would've gone a long way into shellacking her hair into place so that it could withstand D.C's less-than-desirable weather. If she didn't want to weigh down a fresh blow dry on day one, she could've achieved the same hair security with a completely different hairstyle. Over the years, Melania has rocked any number of classy updos, including French rolls and simple, yet elegant buns, and she could've easily relied on one of those for such unpredictable weather — especially since her husband was determined to have his military parade, rain or shine. "OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PARADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK," he posted to his Truth Social platform ahead of the festivities. "I'LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C." Oh well, you live and you learn.
Melania Trump usually hides her forehead
To be fair, Melania Trump has never gone on record to say that she dislikes her forehead (not that larger foreheads can't be beautiful — just ask Tyra Banks). However, it's clear that she isn't very keen on flaunting it, given the hairstyles she chooses.
Over the years, the first lady and former model has gone to great lengths to keep the public from seeing very much of her forehead at all. When her hair isn't down, usually accented with certain bangs or a side part, she's wearing any number of updos that leave tendrils of hair dancing in her eyes. On more conservative days, she has dramatic, swoopy curtain bangs that have been hairsprayed into place, leaving her with a gorgeous, gravity-defying product at the end — kind of like the look she donned for Donald Trump's first inauguration. Either way, playing up her favorite features, while hiding what one would assume she isn't fond of, has kept her from having a volatile hair transformation like Donald Trump.
Speaking of Melania's first-ever inauguration hair, the first lady and her hairstylist Mordechai Alvow put a ton of thought into her hair inspo for the day. "There are events over three days, from the official inauguration to the glamorous ball and their first official White House photos that must look like more casual, 'at-home' shots'," he told Yahoo! Life in 2017, adding there were a lot of moving parts to consider when planning Melania's hairstyles. "We'll need to consider: What time does she have to be ready, how long do we want it to take, how long do we need to push the look to stay? And we want her to look current but not overdone. That said, anything I do will consider her personal style, her sense of fashion, and her new role as first lady. Melania is true to herself, and I respect that." Seems like Melania should have spent a little more time herself considering her parade-day hairstyle.