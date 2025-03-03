A Timeline Of Donald Trump's Volatile Hair Transformation

This article includes references to sexual assault.

Many of Donald Trump's detractors aren't nearly as concerned about the fragile, feathery mass perched atop his skull as they are about what is going on inside the brain beneath it, but plenty of people do care about the president's hair. For decades, journalists have exhausted themselves trying to describe the appearance of Trump's signature hairstyle, which wasn't always the consistency of a bobcat's well-loved sisal rope scratching post or the fibrous innards of a dried gourd.

More often than not, Trump's hairstyle doesn't scream billionaire. Instead, it sometimes looks like someone swept up a llama groomer's leavings, dyed them yellow, and fashioned them into a springy fur patty held together with scented polymers and a prayer. However, Trump does spend a considerable amount of money on his hair. In 2020, The New York Times obtained several years of his tax returns and reported that he claimed $70,000 in deductions for hairstyling costs while shooting "The Apprentice."

Back when Trump had more strands at his disposal, perhaps it wasn't quite as costly to construct his coiffure. It became more elaborate as it thinned out, sparking speculation that he was maybe getting a little help padding his pate. The wig rumors seemed to humble him a bit, as he tweeted in 2013, "My hair may not be perfect but it's mine." Over the years, Trump has also experimented with several different hairstyles.