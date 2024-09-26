Celebs Who Surprisingly Showed Up To Melania & Donald Trump's Wedding

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's 2005 wedding was a lavish affair attended by a who's who of celebs. When the couple created their guest list, it was as if they created categories for fashion, sports, politics, and the entertainment industry to ensure each was well represented.

The Trumps' guests watched the couple tie the knot at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, some stars on the couple's wish list of attendees weren't able to make it, including Bruce Willis and Oprah Winfrey. Among the random assortment of luminaries who did show up was Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA star told the Herald Tribune he had a blast and joked that he had gotten Donald a Phantom Rolls-Royce as a wedding gift. "It'll be parked at my house when he wants to use it," he said. Donald is fixated on his son Barron Trump's height, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he brought up Shaq's 7-foot-2 frame at the reception. Of what it's like being in the basketball icon's orbit, Donald said, "It felt like I was in an eclipse," per the New York Post.

In 2020, O'Neal participated in a campaign event for Donald's political rival, Joe Biden, which the real estate tycoon would surely consider a betrayal of whatever relationship he had with O'Neal. So much has happened since Donald's nuptials, and now it's hard to imagine O'Neal and several of Donald's other wedding guests making the cut if he were to get married again.