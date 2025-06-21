The Sad Truth About Fox News Star John Roberts' Health

Some may remember that back in early 2022, John Roberts took a weeklong hiatus from Fox News. When he returned, he shared that he'd gotten a pacemaker — and as it turns out, it wasn't the first time the White House correspondent had to take action to protect his cardiovascular health.

Roberts opened up about his new pacemaker in a February 2022 broadcast of "America Reports." Revealing that the week prior he'd gone straight from the show's set to the hospital, he shared that he'd had stents put in several years prior, soon after covering the Russia-United States Summit in Helsinki. Unfortunately, one of those had been blocked, which meant he needed to undergo a procedure for it. However, that wasn't all. As he shared on "America Reports," "The electrical circuitry in my heart was going bad, so I'm now battery-powered. I've got a pacemaker."

Sweetly, the Fox News personality shared that once Mike Pence caught wind of his health struggle (which the former VP had faced in the past, too), he'd received a call. "We had a lovely conversation about what it's like to be a pacemaker recipient and the way forward," Roberts gushed. Roberts also got well wishes from other public figures. "The View" alum Meghan McCain posted a "Rocky" GIF in response to his joke on X (formerly known as Twitter) that post-pacemaker he was an "#EnergizerBunny." His "America Reports" co-anchor, Sandra Smith, also gushed over how relieved she was to have him back on the show — though she did point out that he'd been more keen to return than anyone had expected, given the situation. "We tried to get you to rest more; you were just eager to get back into the news," she said with a laugh. Roberts responded by reiterating his quip about being battery-powered and ready to go.

