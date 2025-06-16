Kate Middleton Rewears Disastrous VE Day Outfit And It's Even Worse The Second Time
Just like timeless fashion icon Lizzie McGuire, Catherine, Princess of Wales, hasn't shied away from being an outfit repeater over the years. Usually, though, if Kate chooses to wear an outfit she's already worn for a special event, it's because it's a particularly good outfit. Now, just a month after her "unflattering" VE Day concert look got brutal reviews from the public, she chose to wear it to yet another royal occasion, and we really can't imagine why.
We've all watched Kate's glamour evolve over the years, and her style these days is better than ever. Of course, that doesn't make her immune to a fashion flop. In honor of the 80th anniversary of VE Day back in May, Kate wore a unique all-white ensemble to the London concert. The look, by London-based brand Self-Portrait, was comprised of a textured, belted jacket and a light, breezy midi-skirt with tiny vertical pleats and a lace hem. She juxtaposed the already unusual outfit with surprising accessories, including a black hair bow and matching bag, a layered pearl necklace and coordinating earrings, and nude pumps. On June 16, Kate traded in her funky accessories for some more typical, elevated details to recycle the 'fit. And, while it gave off very different vibes than it did the first time around, this look will likely still have plenty of haters.
Kate's recycled look was a great example of how accessories can change an outfit
Kate Middleton arrived at the Order of the Garter wearing her VE Day concert look in a whole new way. She still wore the jacket and skirt with the same nude pumps. Interestingly, they also seem to be the same shoes that ruined her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit just two days earlier. While Kate also appeared to be wearing the same pearl-adorned earrings she wore the first time she sported this look, the particularly unique accessories were swapped out for more pared-back, sophisticated options. The big black bow was replaced with a sleek, white, wide-brimmed hat, she swapped the statement necklace for some coordinating pearls, and she traded in her black bag for a cream-colored clutch.
Many folks weren't fans of this outfit back in May, and the second time around, it was likely just as bad for its original critics. As one royal watcher noted, Kate might want to retire her nude heels. "Can someone buy this boring woman Kate Middleton aka Princess Catherine a Louboutins?! She is wearing the beige scuffs again," they wrote on X.
Kate removed some of the fashion risks that were a part of the ensemble the first time, but the look itself is still a bit busy. Regardless, whether or not it's your cup of tea, it is inarguably interesting to see how Kate managed to change the vibe of this look for two very different occasions.