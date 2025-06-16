Kate Middleton Rewears Disastrous VE Day Outfit And It's Even Worse The Second Time

Kate Middleton arrived at the Order of the Garter wearing her VE Day concert look in a whole new way. She still wore the jacket and skirt with the same nude pumps. Interestingly, they also seem to be the same shoes that ruined her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit just two days earlier. While Kate also appeared to be wearing the same pearl-adorned earrings she wore the first time she sported this look, the particularly unique accessories were swapped out for more pared-back, sophisticated options. The big black bow was replaced with a sleek, white, wide-brimmed hat, she swapped the statement necklace for some coordinating pearls, and she traded in her black bag for a cream-colored clutch.

Many folks weren't fans of this outfit back in May, and the second time around, it was likely just as bad for its original critics. As one royal watcher noted, Kate might want to retire her nude heels. "Can someone buy this boring woman Kate Middleton aka Princess Catherine a Louboutins?! She is wearing the beige scuffs again," they wrote on X.

Kate removed some of the fashion risks that were a part of the ensemble the first time, but the look itself is still a bit busy. Regardless, whether or not it's your cup of tea, it is inarguably interesting to see how Kate managed to change the vibe of this look for two very different occasions.