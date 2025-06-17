Lauren Sanchez's Reported Ironclad Prenup With Jeff Bezos Is Rife With Suspicion

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's dry behavior may be hinting that the honeymoon phase is already over, but in reality, the couple is just a week away from their wedding. And, if anything can suck the romance out of an already struggling relationship, it may be a strict prenuptial agreement. Considering the ridiculous amount of money Bezos makes per second, it should really come as no surprise that he and Sanchez reportedly have a prenup — and it's apparently a doozy.

Bezos and Sanchez have been publicly dating since 2019. And, from the sound of it, it's possible that the couple would have tied the knot earlier if it weren't for that pesky prenup. In 2024, an insider told the Daily Mail: "Jeff is so crazy about her that he would get married tomorrow if he could, but I hear that they are still sorting out a prenup. His lawyers won't let him move ahead without it."

During Bezos' 2019 divorce, his ex Mackenzie Scott, reportedly scored Amazon stock adding up to around $38 billion. So, Bezos and his team may have been willing to put off the "I dos" to ensure there'd be no repeat of last time if things go south between him and Sanchez. Celeb lawyer Alphonse Provinziano told Radar Online, "Jeff Bezos doesn't just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge."

