Lauren Sanchez's Reported Ironclad Prenup With Jeff Bezos Is Rife With Suspicion
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's dry behavior may be hinting that the honeymoon phase is already over, but in reality, the couple is just a week away from their wedding. And, if anything can suck the romance out of an already struggling relationship, it may be a strict prenuptial agreement. Considering the ridiculous amount of money Bezos makes per second, it should really come as no surprise that he and Sanchez reportedly have a prenup — and it's apparently a doozy.
Bezos and Sanchez have been publicly dating since 2019. And, from the sound of it, it's possible that the couple would have tied the knot earlier if it weren't for that pesky prenup. In 2024, an insider told the Daily Mail: "Jeff is so crazy about her that he would get married tomorrow if he could, but I hear that they are still sorting out a prenup. His lawyers won't let him move ahead without it."
During Bezos' 2019 divorce, his ex Mackenzie Scott, reportedly scored Amazon stock adding up to around $38 billion. So, Bezos and his team may have been willing to put off the "I dos" to ensure there'd be no repeat of last time if things go south between him and Sanchez. Celeb lawyer Alphonse Provinziano told Radar Online, "Jeff Bezos doesn't just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge."
While he may save money in a potential divorce, Bezos is spending big for the wedding
Jeff Bezos is the third richest man in the world, so it's easy to imagine that his prenuptial agreement might be a bit more complicated than most. "For someone as rich as Bezos, that means preparing documentation of the complex accounting arrangements and business deals he's involved in so that she couldn't later claim that he hid certain assets from her," Alphonse Provinziano explained to Radar Online. Bezos is reportedly worth over $220 billion. Yet, Provinziano told Hello! that this number isn't the only reason working out their prenup likely took so long. "Technically, it's not the dollar figure that makes it difficult. ... it's the sheer complexity," he explained. According to him: "A high-net-worth prenup can take several months to finalize. It involves valuation of assets, disclosure obligations, legal negotiations, and careful drafting. Transparency and fairness are key. ... especially to ensure enforceability down the road."
Just because Bezos doesn't want to give up too much of his money in a potential divorce, that doesn't mean he won't be coughing up cash for the wedding. The couple's three-day wedding is said to be taking place between June 24 to 26 in Venice, Italy while aboard his $500 million yacht. And, yes, the event, itself, will be costing millions of dollars, too. Of course, this event's price tag is just a drop in the bucket for the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Bezos.