Trump's High School Feud With Tim Walz Reaches A Boiling Point & Reactions Are Unanimous
President Donald Trump has no issues with kicking a man when he's down, and that's exactly what he just did to Governor Tim Walz. The state of Minnesota suffered a horrible tragedy on June 14 when suspected assassin Vance Luther Boelter allegedly shot and killed former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as injuring State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.
Boelter was recently captured by law enforcement and placed under arrest. Walz was close friends with Hortman and appeared on the brink of tears during a press conference confirming she was dead. "Our state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," he said (via New York Post). Unfortunately, Boelter was a member of the Minnesota Governor's Workforce Development Board and was reappointed by Walz himself (via The New York Times).
When news anchor Kaitlan Collins, who many CNN viewers can't stand, interviewed Trump and asked if he'd phoned Walz about the incident, the president gave a surprising answer. He said he hadn't called him. "He appointed this guy to a position. I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him," Trump said. POTUS then teased how he could be kind and reach out to Walz, "but why waste time?" A clip of the interview was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Since when is being a decent human being considered wasting time? The backlash Trump received online was brutal.
Many users on X sided with Tim Walz
Unsurprisingly, people on X were not happy with how President Donald Trump responded. It's no secret Trump and Governor Tim Walz aren't friends, but it still seems like the right thing to do as president when one of your governors is clearly going through a personally and politically difficult time. Or, don't call him, but don't turn around and blame him for someone else's horrendous actions.
"This is out of line," wrote one person. "Translation. 'I only care about red states,'" tweeted someone else. A third warned, "He's not just unfit he's dangerous, prioritizing grudges over humanity. History will see him as a cruel, power hungry void." Trump clearly let his disdain for Walz stand in the way of being the bigger person. At least this time, Trump's brutal diss about Walz didn't accidentally expose his feelings about JD Vance.
To be fair, Walz isn't innocent in this feud with Trump. He recently encouraged fellow Democrats to "bully the s–t out of [Trump]" during his speech as a keynote speaker at an event in South Carolina (via YouTube). Back in April, Walz shredded Trump's fragile ego with a savage attack on his entire aesthetic. So, there's no love lost between the two, but it still would have been a show of good faith if Trump had at least said in the interview he was sorry to hear about the tragedy in Minnesota — or he could've kept his mouth shut altogether.