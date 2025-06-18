Anne Burrell's Final Instagram Post Breaks Hearts After Tragic Death

Chef Anne Burrell's final Instagram post is especially tragic in the wake of her shocking death. Burrell, who rose to fame as the host of "Worst Cooks In America," died on June 17, 2025. Burrell is survived by her husband since 2021, Stuart Claxton. Burrell's family confirmed her death in a statement to People. "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," read the statement, in part. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

The Food Network, which employed Burrell for well over a decade, also made a statement in her honor. "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," read the network's statement. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Burrell's cause of death is unknown at this time, and the 55-year-old's fans have started poring through her social media in remembrance of her. Her last social media post is especially heartbreaking in the wake of her passing.

