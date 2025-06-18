Anne Burrell's Final Instagram Post Breaks Hearts After Tragic Death
Chef Anne Burrell's final Instagram post is especially tragic in the wake of her shocking death. Burrell, who rose to fame as the host of "Worst Cooks In America," died on June 17, 2025. Burrell is survived by her husband since 2021, Stuart Claxton. Burrell's family confirmed her death in a statement to People. "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," read the statement, in part. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
The Food Network, which employed Burrell for well over a decade, also made a statement in her honor. "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," read the network's statement. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."
Burrell's cause of death is unknown at this time, and the 55-year-old's fans have started poring through her social media in remembrance of her. Her last social media post is especially heartbreaking in the wake of her passing.
Chef Anne finally met the Green Lady of Brooklyn
Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was known as someone who had a bubbly, friendly personality. She also loved life, and her last Instagram post encapsulates why so many people loved her as well. On June 12, 2025, Burrell enthusiastically posted about finally meeting The Green Lady of Brooklyn. "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!!" she captioned a photo of her and the artist posing and smiling together on the street. "I'm not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl."
In case you didn't know, The Green Lady of Brooklyn is a local celebrity in New York, who gained notoriety for her dedication to wearing head-to-toe green every day. "Quite a while ago. Over 20 years," The Green Lady explained to Trend and Chaos regarding her verdant aesthetic. " I always used to think it should only be in the garden! With my design studio, I tried everything. I would wear all prints. All different ones and make a hat to go with it, and paint my shoes to go with it. The colors were always important, especially in design. So I just became an artwork." Elizabeth also revealed that spreading happiness came naturally to her — and that's certainly clear from Burrell's last IG post.
Fans mourn the life of Chef Anne
Fans are absolutely shocked about losing yet another Food Network chef. They've since taken to social media to react to the news. "So sad! She was a great chef and always so bubbly and happy. Loved watching her cook. RIP," tweeted one fan on X. A second fan wrote, "Omg ... utterly gobsmacked to hear this. Loved her competitive spirit & amazing dishes. Condolences to her family. Gone way too soon. RIP, Chef!!" Meanwhile, a third tweeted, "My heart just sank. You never really know when it's your time but she gave a lot of love and energy to many people. Her vibe was so infectious."
Burrell's fans on Reddit have also gathered to express their condolences. "I just saw something about this on my news feed 30 seconds ago. I'm so shocked. She was so young," wrote one user. A second fan credited Burrell with their dream of joining the culinary industry. "She's one of the chefs that made me want to become a cook," they wrote. Meanwhile, another reflected on growing up watching Burrell on television. "I think I was about 13 years old seeing my first show with her," they wrote, adding, "Grew up with her and she was always one of my favorite personalities ... RIP, Anne."