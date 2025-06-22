The Tragic Truth About Why Sophia Bush Really Left Chicago P.D.

The following article includes allegations of abuse.

Sophia Bush's departure from "Chicago P.D." came as a surprise to audiences, as she had been a central character on the show ever since its inception. She played Detective Erin Lindsay through Season 4 of the NBC drama before quietly making her exit in 2017. Later, it was revealed that a tragic reason influenced her decision to step away from the franchise. Appearing on Refinery29's "UnStyled" podcast, the actor recalled just how miserable she had become while working on the series.

"I knew by the end of the second season that I couldn't do that job anymore," Bush confessed. "But I'm really stubborn, and I'm really good at taking care of other people, and how do you quit your dream job?" She recalled confronting her bosses between Seasons 3 and 4, urging them to improve the working conditions on set. Without going into specifics, Bush told host Christene Barberich, "For me, it felt like I was trapped in a burning building. I was just so unhappy ... and [I knew] I had to go."

Bush also discussed her exit while speaking with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2018, where she hinted at the alleged abuse she experienced while filming the police procedural. "I quit because what I've learned is, I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tugboat," she claimed. "To the point where just because ... I'm being mistreated or I'm being abused at work, I'm not gonna f**k up this job for all these people." Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, told Nicki Swift exclusively that Bush did the right thing by speaking up about her experience.

