The Tragic Truth About Why Sophia Bush Really Left Chicago P.D.
The following article includes allegations of abuse.
Sophia Bush's departure from "Chicago P.D." came as a surprise to audiences, as she had been a central character on the show ever since its inception. She played Detective Erin Lindsay through Season 4 of the NBC drama before quietly making her exit in 2017. Later, it was revealed that a tragic reason influenced her decision to step away from the franchise. Appearing on Refinery29's "UnStyled" podcast, the actor recalled just how miserable she had become while working on the series.
"I knew by the end of the second season that I couldn't do that job anymore," Bush confessed. "But I'm really stubborn, and I'm really good at taking care of other people, and how do you quit your dream job?" She recalled confronting her bosses between Seasons 3 and 4, urging them to improve the working conditions on set. Without going into specifics, Bush told host Christene Barberich, "For me, it felt like I was trapped in a burning building. I was just so unhappy ... and [I knew] I had to go."
Bush also discussed her exit while speaking with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2018, where she hinted at the alleged abuse she experienced while filming the police procedural. "I quit because what I've learned is, I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tugboat," she claimed. "To the point where just because ... I'm being mistreated or I'm being abused at work, I'm not gonna f**k up this job for all these people." Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, told Nicki Swift exclusively that Bush did the right thing by speaking up about her experience.
Sophia Bush was diagnosed with PTSD
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Sophia Bush's emotional response to the scandalous abuse she allegedly endured while working on "Chicago P.D." is completely valid. "If you feel disrespected or mistreated at work, it's usually not just one moment," Hafeez told us. "It's a pattern that wears you down over time." It can be as simple as being shut out of meetings or being spoken down to by a colleague, noting, "These behaviors add up." Hafeez suggested keeping track of specific incidents to help separate facts from emotions and reaching out to someone you trust — whether someone from HR or a therapist. Most importantly, "Don't second-guess yourself," she added. "If something feels off, it probably is... And, if the environment continues to be toxic, know that walking away isn't weakness, it's a decision to protect your mental health."
Speaking with Monica Lewinsky on her "Reclaiming" podcast in 2025, Bush claimed that she endured every kind of abuse while working on "Chicago" and expressed regret over not walking away sooner. She also revealed that she was in therapy after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the trauma she allegedly experienced. While leaving a toxic work environment can be extremely difficult, Hafeez told those who find themselves in similar situations to prioritize healing.
"Permit yourself to rest, to rebuild, and to be selective about your next step. Look for organizations that have positive online reviews regarding work/life balance and mental health well-being," she said. "Approaching a new job search with clear perspectives will feel empowering."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.