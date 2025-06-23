Why Joe Biden's Mother Refused To Sleep In A Bed The Queen Had Slept In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

U.S. presidents have a longstanding history with the British monarchs. The late Queen Elizabeth II met every American head of state during her 70-year reign except for Lyndon B. Johnson. Michelle Obama even broke protocol by hugging the queen, which she didn't seem to mind at all. Joe Biden was no exception. Joe met with Elizabeth in June 2021, an event that surely had his late mother, Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Biden, turning in her grave.

Jean, whose maiden name was Finnegan, disliked Elizabeth to the point that she once refused to sleep in a bed the late queen might have used. But it wasn't personal. As a proud Irish descendant, Jean was no fan of the British monarchy — or England, for that matter. While Joe never misses an opportunity to show pride for his Irish roots, he doesn't seem to take it as far as to harbor hatred for Ireland's former colonizer. After all, Biden's ancestors have been in the U.S. for at least 165 years.

But Jean, who died in January 2010 at age 92, felt a much stronger connection to her ancestral homeland. That didn't keep her from marrying a Brit — sort of. Joe's father had English ancestry interwoven with his Irish roots. His great-aunt Gertie brought it to young Joe's attention early on. "Your father's not a bad man. He's just English," he recalled her telling him in his 2007 memoir, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics." Jean may have made an exception for Joe Biden Sr., but she sure wasn't ready to give the monarchy a pass.

