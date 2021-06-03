What We Know About Queen Elizabeth And Joe Biden's Meeting

Although this is the first time President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth will be breaking bread in the flesh, it seems like Biden has already developed a nice rapport with Her Majesty. In fact, the monarch is said to have sent the president well-wishes in a private letter ahead of his inauguration, per Vanity Fair, and he and first lady Jill Biden apparently reciprocated the outreach following the death of Prince Philip in April. According to the Daily Mail, the first couple said they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time."

Biden's meeting with the queen will mark the 12th United States president she's met since ascending to the throne in 1953, per BBC, not including when she met Harry S Truman as a princess in 1951. Throughout her reign, she has met every US president, except Lyndon B Johnson, and even met Donald and Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019, where the former president was slammed for making a couple of faux pas, like walking in front of Her Majesty.

Biden is also rumored to be meeting with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at some point during his trip to the UK. He is already said to be on good terms with his son Prince Harry since supporting the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games initiative. We can't wait to see Her Majesty and the president come together for the sake of diplomacy.