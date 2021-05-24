The Truth About Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Joe Biden

As the days draw closer and closer to June — with the 11th of the month kicking off the G7 Summit hosted this year in the British city of Cornwall — many are looking forward to another big event. June will also mark Joe Biden's first in-person meeting with Queen Elizabeth II as president, per Reuters. The early visit seems to signal a change from the relationship between the United Kingdom and the previous administration under ex-President Donald Trump, which was marked by infrequent visits, despite Trump's prior false boasts about having business ties to the British royal family, per CNN.

As the outlet noted in 2019, Trump reportedly planted fake stories in tabloids about how various members of the Windsor family were considering buying some of his real estate properties in the '80s and '90s. "All of them [the stories] were unequivocally shot down by Buckingham Palace," per CNN. "One such instance occurred in the lead up to the Trump Tower's February 1983 opening, when a persistent rumor kept appearing that Prince Charles and his then-new wife Diana were looking at buying an apartment in the building."

Considering the tide might be turning, it begs the question: what's the relationship like between President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II?