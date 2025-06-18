Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Rarely-Seen Natural Hair & We're Stunned

Real fans know that Miley Cyrus doesn't go by her real name. And, the star actually hasn't gone by her real hair for quite some time, either. The artist formerly known as "Hannah Montana" has gone through so many hair phases throughout her life in the spotlight, and sometimes, Cyrus has basically been a hair disaster magnet. Based on her latest look, though, it seems that she's embracing her natural texture that we haven't seen in years. And, the look definitely suits her.

Throughout this month, Cyrus has been out and about rocking a very different aesthetic. These days, her mane is long and voluminous. She's also embracing what looks like her natural texture with big, unruly waves that give her a carefree, easygoing vibe. Over the course of her long career, we've seen Cyrus experiment with many different hairstyles featuring drastic changes in both color and cut, often opting for sleeker, edgier looks. Yet, her recent pivot toward embracing her hair's natural curls might fit her better than most of the styles she's tried in the past.