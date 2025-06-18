Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Rarely-Seen Natural Hair & We're Stunned
Real fans know that Miley Cyrus doesn't go by her real name. And, the star actually hasn't gone by her real hair for quite some time, either. The artist formerly known as "Hannah Montana" has gone through so many hair phases throughout her life in the spotlight, and sometimes, Cyrus has basically been a hair disaster magnet. Based on her latest look, though, it seems that she's embracing her natural texture that we haven't seen in years. And, the look definitely suits her.
Throughout this month, Cyrus has been out and about rocking a very different aesthetic. These days, her mane is long and voluminous. She's also embracing what looks like her natural texture with big, unruly waves that give her a carefree, easygoing vibe. Over the course of her long career, we've seen Cyrus experiment with many different hairstyles featuring drastic changes in both color and cut, often opting for sleeker, edgier looks. Yet, her recent pivot toward embracing her hair's natural curls might fit her better than most of the styles she's tried in the past.
Miley Cyrus' hair preferences have definitely shifted
While she has only been going for this easy, windswept, natural hair more recently, eagle-eyed fans could have predicted this next Miley Cyrus hair era before that. For some of us, Cyrus' disastrous hair at the 2024 Grammys may still be haunting our dreams. Yet, while this hairstyle wasn't everyone's cup of tea, it did seem to be the beginning of her embracing a longer length and much, much higher volume. And, it was clear that she was a big fan of the new coif. In the caption of her Instagram post after her performance of "Flowers" at the event, her high-volume locks were the first shoutout she gave. She wrote, "I'd like to personally thank my hair, @bobmackie and of course the longtime members of my very MAJOR band / crew / all the new talent who joined us for Flowers LIVE!"
A decade ago, Cyrus was basically known for her iconic pixie cut, and in 2013, she boldly told E! News, "You will never see me with long hair again!" As they say, "never say never." But, we'll admit — we hope Cyrus never stops embracing her big, curly tresses.