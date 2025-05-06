Hair Disaster Magnet Miley Cyrus Finally Listens To Our Advice At 2025 Met Gala
Miley Cyrus was a hair disaster magnet for much of 2024, opting for unflattering, viral hair styles that detracted from her various career feats — including her first-ever Grammy win for her single, "Flowers." In case you missed the fun, you should know Cyrus flaunted a disastrous 'do during her special night comprised of large, stiff barrel curls and what probably ended up amounting to way too much hair spray. Cyrus' 2025 Grammy hair — long, uneven layers and splotchy, blonde highlights — was also a dud. Fortunately, the singer-actor has finally taken our hair advice, and we think she just rocked her best look yet.
Miley Cyrus on her way to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/KjARoKAVBo
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 5, 2025
On May 5, 2025, Cyrus arrived to the Met Gala in a chic, all-black getup, comprised of a two-piece look. Taking a rather subtle approach to the theme, "Super Fine: Tailoring Black Style," the singer's ripped, leather top clung tightly to her frame, giving us a peak at her midriff. She paired it with a mermaid-style, floor-length skirt that billowed out for what seemed like miles, giving the look a dramatic flair. As for her hair, well... Cyrus took a less-is-more approach by gathering it up into a semi-high braid. Unlike some of her previous looks, this hair was complementary to her dress, giving the gorgeous look a sleek finish that didn't distract.
But that's just our opinion! Here's what social media is saying.
Does social media love Miley Cyrus Met Gala look?
Miley Cyrus is known for pushes boundaries on the fashion front, for better or worse, but it seems that fans appreciate when she dials things back, as well. On X, Cyrus received a slew of positive reactions from fans and general admirers. "OMG MILEY?? SHE IS SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL," tweeted one fan. "SHES SERVING BEST LOOK OF THE NIGHT," wrote a second. "[Very] sharp look Miley – you did well," tweeted a third. Meanwhile, a fourth bestowed Cyrus with the very highest form of compliment: saying she outdid herself. "I think this could be her best Met Gala look..." they tweeted.
Of course, social media is never entirely on the same page, which means that there were several tweets criticizing her look, as well. One fan, for example, wasn't a fan of Cyrus' hair. "Take out the braid and this chews," they tweeted. Another fan set Cyrus up with what sounded like a compliment, but definitely didn't deliver. "That outfit should be studied...in a cautionary tale," the user wrote. Meanwhile, another user was just kind of underwhelmed with the whole look, tweeting, "The look looks unfinished ... Maybe it's the makeup."
Who was Miley Cyrus wearing?
Miley Cyrus last attended the Met Gala in 2019 with then-husband Liam Hemsworth on her arm. However, the "Used to Be Young" singer showed out solo at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom look by the fashion house Alaïa, headed by renowned designer Azzedine Alaïa, allowing the spotlight to shine only on her.
She also spent a few minutes sharing her Met Gala expectations with Vogue. "I just look forward to who I'm going to see and who I'm going to sit with, and see everyone's interpretation," she said. "That's what's really exciting for me, is that this year, it's really celebrating identity and uniqueness and kind of challenging what's expected of you and going beyond and really just being kind of proud of yourself and how you show up." She continued, "And I think watching everybody ... I think of these gowns as like armor, a representation of power and strength. And that's how I feel about fashion, so I love seeing everyone's way of showing up and presenting that power."
Cyrus also revealed she was looking forward to reconnecting with old friends, who she only gets to see once a year. Sounds like she's sure to have a great night!