Hair Disaster Magnet Miley Cyrus Finally Listens To Our Advice At 2025 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus was a hair disaster magnet for much of 2024, opting for unflattering, viral hair styles that detracted from her various career feats — including her first-ever Grammy win for her single, "Flowers." In case you missed the fun, you should know Cyrus flaunted a disastrous 'do during her special night comprised of large, stiff barrel curls and what probably ended up amounting to way too much hair spray. Cyrus' 2025 Grammy hair — long, uneven layers and splotchy, blonde highlights — was also a dud. Fortunately, the singer-actor has finally taken our hair advice, and we think she just rocked her best look yet.

Miley Cyrus on her way to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/KjARoKAVBo — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 5, 2025

On May 5, 2025, Cyrus arrived to the Met Gala in a chic, all-black getup, comprised of a two-piece look. Taking a rather subtle approach to the theme, "Super Fine: Tailoring Black Style," the singer's ripped, leather top clung tightly to her frame, giving us a peak at her midriff. She paired it with a mermaid-style, floor-length skirt that billowed out for what seemed like miles, giving the look a dramatic flair. As for her hair, well... Cyrus took a less-is-more approach by gathering it up into a semi-high braid. Unlike some of her previous looks, this hair was complementary to her dress, giving the gorgeous look a sleek finish that didn't distract.

But that's just our opinion! Here's what social media is saying.