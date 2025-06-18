King Charles & Carole Middleton's Cozy Behavior Is The Meghan Markle Snub Everyone Missed

Another strikeout for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with the royal family. During this year's annual Royal Ascot event, King Charles III and Carole Middleton — the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales — were seen together and clearly having a wonderful time in each other's company.

This moment goes to show that William, Prince of Wales' in-laws are truly part of his royal family. The sweet moment between Charles and Carole of them smiling, and maybe even laughing, together shows how much they seem to get along. While we know he wasn't, it's hard not to imagine Charles playfully teasing Carole for her over-the-top headwear that looks like she stole it from the Kentucky Derby. (Considering how the Royal Ascot is a horse racing event, this seems on par, but still.) Honestly, we're kind of bummed Carole didn't wear that spicy outfit she once rocked.

Charles and Caroles' intimate moment highlights how Markle's family has never really been as closely knit with the royal bunch. This is yet another way that the royal family treats the brothers and their wives differently. Even if Harry and William hadn't had their feud, it seems unlikely that Doria Ragland, Markle's mother, would have shared such a heartfelt moment with Charles like Carole did.

