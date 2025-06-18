King Charles & Carole Middleton's Cozy Behavior Is The Meghan Markle Snub Everyone Missed
Another strikeout for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with the royal family. During this year's annual Royal Ascot event, King Charles III and Carole Middleton — the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales — were seen together and clearly having a wonderful time in each other's company.
This moment goes to show that William, Prince of Wales' in-laws are truly part of his royal family. The sweet moment between Charles and Carole of them smiling, and maybe even laughing, together shows how much they seem to get along. While we know he wasn't, it's hard not to imagine Charles playfully teasing Carole for her over-the-top headwear that looks like she stole it from the Kentucky Derby. (Considering how the Royal Ascot is a horse racing event, this seems on par, but still.) Honestly, we're kind of bummed Carole didn't wear that spicy outfit she once rocked.
Charles and Caroles' intimate moment highlights how Markle's family has never really been as closely knit with the royal bunch. This is yet another way that the royal family treats the brothers and their wives differently. Even if Harry and William hadn't had their feud, it seems unlikely that Doria Ragland, Markle's mother, would have shared such a heartfelt moment with Charles like Carole did.
Carole Middleton has been around the royals a lot more than Doria Ragland
While Carole Middleton seems to attend events and socialize with the royal family, the same can't be said for Doria Ragland. While there are plenty of photos of Catherine, Princess of Wales' parents and siblings spending time with William, Prince of Wales' family, that's not the case with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's family. The only major snapshots that feature both King Charles III and Ragland are from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Markle's wedding and the family portrait of Prince Archie's christening — which were back in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Granted, Kate has known William for much longer than Harry's known Markle, with Kate and William attending college together. Additionally, Ragland lives in California near her daughter and son-in-law, not across the pond in the U.K. Still, it seems like Markle's family has been kicked to the curb, just like Harry and Markle were when they decided to leave the royal life. (But would Ragland even want to rub elbows with her daughter's in-laws, after all the royal drama?)
However, Harry has been trying to make amends with his family, especially with his father, who isn't in the best of health, to no avail. Seeing Charles and Kate's mom being all buddy-buddy has to sting for Markle, since the king is her father-in-law as well.