The Spicy Outfit We Can't Believe Carole Middleton Once Wore

It's not likely Carole Middleton will ever have a royal title, so strictly speaking, she doesn't need to follow any strict dress codes. Even so, she typically opts for more conservative lines. With that in mind, it may come as a surprise to some that once upon a time, she donned a decidedly spicy black cocktail dress for an event. What's more, her attire for the evening was actually more risque than her daughters' picks for the occasion.

To attend the Time to Reflect photo exhibition alongside her daughters back in 2007, Carole arrived in a blue velvet coat. Aka, pretty standard (if a bit jazzed up). However, at some point in the evening, she removed her outerwear to reveal a svelte black cocktail dress. Knee-length and featuring a low-cut square neckline with wide straps, it wasn't improper so much as it was different from what we'd expect from the future Queen of England's mother nowadays. Even so, like we said, it was a whole lot spicier than what Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton wore (the former went with a short-sleeved gray wrap dress, while the latter chose a somewhat spicier black dress with a lace overlay).

Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Given the obvious differences in dresses, there's probably something to be said for Carole's "The Crown" drama, which depicted the businesswoman as being obsessed with her eldest daughter's figure and showing it off, prompting her to be compared to momager Kris Jenner. However, with insiders from Carole's brother Gary Goldsmith to Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer pointing out that the show doesn't always get things right, we'll leave it at that.