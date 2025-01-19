The Spicy Outfit We Can't Believe Carole Middleton Once Wore
It's not likely Carole Middleton will ever have a royal title, so strictly speaking, she doesn't need to follow any strict dress codes. Even so, she typically opts for more conservative lines. With that in mind, it may come as a surprise to some that once upon a time, she donned a decidedly spicy black cocktail dress for an event. What's more, her attire for the evening was actually more risque than her daughters' picks for the occasion.
To attend the Time to Reflect photo exhibition alongside her daughters back in 2007, Carole arrived in a blue velvet coat. Aka, pretty standard (if a bit jazzed up). However, at some point in the evening, she removed her outerwear to reveal a svelte black cocktail dress. Knee-length and featuring a low-cut square neckline with wide straps, it wasn't improper so much as it was different from what we'd expect from the future Queen of England's mother nowadays. Even so, like we said, it was a whole lot spicier than what Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton wore (the former went with a short-sleeved gray wrap dress, while the latter chose a somewhat spicier black dress with a lace overlay).
Given the obvious differences in dresses, there's probably something to be said for Carole's "The Crown" drama, which depicted the businesswoman as being obsessed with her eldest daughter's figure and showing it off, prompting her to be compared to momager Kris Jenner. However, with insiders from Carole's brother Gary Goldsmith to Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer pointing out that the show doesn't always get things right, we'll leave it at that.
Carole and Kate often have mother-daughter matching moments
While Carole Middleton's dress was worlds away from what her two eldest children chose to wear for the 2007 Time to Reflect exhibition, that's not to say they always go for such different picks. Quite the contrary, there have been a number of times when Carole and Kate Middleton haven't just gone for similar silhouettes or colors, but the very same outfits.
Exhibit A: the very first time the now-Princess of Wales gave a speech in her capacity as the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, she wore the very same blue coat dress with button detailing that her mother had used for Royal Ascot two years prior. It's not clear if Kate had her mom's dress tailored for her own measurements, or if she simply bought the same dress for herself ... which brings us to exhibit B. Both Kate and Carole have worn a bubblegum pink shirt dress in the past, with the former using it for both a meeting with a young girl who had been included in her Hold Still photo exhibition in 2021 (insert something poetic about Kate wearing the same dress as her mom for a photo exhibition-related outing while we're talking about her mom's past lewk for a photo exhibition here), and then for the Chelsea Flower Show two years later. As for Carole, she wore the same dress to Royal Ascot in 2022.
One outfit we doubt we'll see Kate taking from her mother's walk-in? The aforementioned little black dress from 2007. It may not be all that spicy in the grander scheme of things, but it's certainly a little risque for the princess' tastes.