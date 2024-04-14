Will Carole Middleton Get A Royal Title? Here's What We Know

Carole Middleton may be the mother of the next Queen of England, but that doesn't mean she'll gain a royal title when her son-in-law ascends the throne. Having said that, there is a possibility she could be honored in another way.

From the moment Kate Middleton first started dating Prince William when they were in university, Carole has been a public figure in her own right. From cruel commentary that she had plotted Kate's marriage to the future monarch, to classist jokes about her background as a flight attendant, she hasn't always been treated kindly. Even with all the nastiness, she's remained a solid presence in her daughter's life. Carole is also very close with her famous grandchildren and is said to spend a lot of time with the little ones. As such, it wouldn't be unthinkable that she be recognized by the firm in some way. However, don't be fooled by rumblings that she might be known as the queen mother when her daughter becomes queen consort — as that's incredibly unlikely.

Per DeBrett's, queen mother is a title bestowed only to the mother of a monarch. More specifically, though, the queen mother will also need to have previously been queen consort. Close as she is with her son-in-law, Carole doesn't fall into that category, and as such, that's one title option out. Of course, that title isn't the only title available. However, based on precedent, others are unlikely, too.