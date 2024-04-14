Will Carole Middleton Get A Royal Title? Here's What We Know
Carole Middleton may be the mother of the next Queen of England, but that doesn't mean she'll gain a royal title when her son-in-law ascends the throne. Having said that, there is a possibility she could be honored in another way.
From the moment Kate Middleton first started dating Prince William when they were in university, Carole has been a public figure in her own right. From cruel commentary that she had plotted Kate's marriage to the future monarch, to classist jokes about her background as a flight attendant, she hasn't always been treated kindly. Even with all the nastiness, she's remained a solid presence in her daughter's life. Carole is also very close with her famous grandchildren and is said to spend a lot of time with the little ones. As such, it wouldn't be unthinkable that she be recognized by the firm in some way. However, don't be fooled by rumblings that she might be known as the queen mother when her daughter becomes queen consort — as that's incredibly unlikely.
Per DeBrett's, queen mother is a title bestowed only to the mother of a monarch. More specifically, though, the queen mother will also need to have previously been queen consort. Close as she is with her son-in-law, Carole doesn't fall into that category, and as such, that's one title option out. Of course, that title isn't the only title available. However, based on precedent, others are unlikely, too.
A title probably isn't in the cards for Carole
Speculation over Carole and Michael Middleton earning titles stems way back to when their daughter gave birth to Prince George in 2013. At the time, The Telegraph even pointed out that Michael would be the first grandfather to a future king who didn't have a title (as the outlet noted, even those who hadn't had a title initially were granted them).
Nevertheless, DeBrett's editor, Charles Kidd, told the outlet that precedents had changed over the years. For starters, Kidd pointed out that Queen Elizabeth even had title-less grandchildren, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and daughter, Zara Tindall. Added to that, King Charles has long advocated for a smaller royal family– so the odds of him bestowing a title to someone connected to the firm through a child's marriage, like Carole, are slim.
That's not to say the Middleton family doesn't have any official recognition, though. In honor of the now-Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, the royal family's website issued a statement about the coat of arms issued to Michael. In the statement, the Garter of Arms who approved the design, Thomas Woodcock, pointed out that the coat of arms was a big deal in itself. "Heraldry is Europe's oldest, most visual and strictly regulated form of identity," he said. Carole is symbolized right at the center of the design, with a gold chevron in honor of her maiden name, Goldsmith. Not a title, but it'll do!
She could be chosen as a queen's companion
In November 2022, it was reported reported that Queen Camilla would break royal protocol by surrounding herself not with ladies-in-waiting as other queens before she had, but with official queen's companions — a group comprised of friends who would accompany her in public and while traveling. Time will tell if Kate Middleton decides to have a similar set-up when she becomes queen consort. However, if she does, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of her appointing her mother to the role. After all, Carole Middleton has been present at a number of the princess' engagements, like her annual Christmas carols concert.
Having said that, the future queen consort is known to stick to tradition, so there's also a chance she'll revert back to the ladies-in-waiting set up. Again, though, it wouldn't be surprising if Kate chose her mother for one of those roles. After all, ladies-in-waiting have traditionally been tasked with admin duties — and given Carole's background as a multi-million dollar businesswoman who started her own company by marketing it to other moms in Kate and Pippa Middleton's playgroup, she'd certainly excel in the role.
All that said, there's also another possibility. That is, Carole might be happy sans title. Despite the harsh depiction she's faced in "The Crown" and the press in general over the years, we're sure she'll continue to be a supportive mom and hands-on grandmother, even without one.