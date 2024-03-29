The Drama Involving The Crown's Depiction Of Carole Middleton

Despite Peter Morgan previously saying "The Crown" would wrap up before Prince William met Kate Middleton, the show ultimately did give a look into the early days of the Prince and Princess of Wales' courtship. However, in its portrayal of that, the final season offered a particularly unfavorable depiction of the princess' mother, Carole Middleton — and her brother was not amused.

As anyone who has seen the episode depicting the start of the future King and Queen of England's love story will know, the characterization of Carole is certainly a little on the creepy side. Starting with her very first appearance in "The Crown," Carole gives decidedly uncomfortable advice to a young Kate, suggesting she pick a slinky, glittery dress for a Christmas party — and not just because of the festive flair. "It'll show off your figure, which the boys will love," she quips to her 14-year-old daughter. Unsurprisingly, the backlash was swift. Carole's brother, Gary Goldsmith was particularly vocal. In an appearance on "The Crown: Fact or Fiction" podcast, Goldsmith lambasted the insinuation that Carole would have encouraged her daughter to wear skimpier clothes. "The thought of Carole suggesting to my mum's granddaughter to show a bit of leg, it is so far away from the truth. It's just ridiculous," he scoffed.

Granted, it wasn't the first time the Middleton matriarch's character was tarnished by the media. Au contraire, it appears "The Crown" took notes from what had already been said about the multi-million dollar businesswoman, years prior.