Royal Fans Think Carole Middleton Is Similar To This Celeb Momager

"The Crown" reignited interest in the role Carole Middleton reportedly played in Kate Middleton meeting Prince William. After watching Carole plot Kate and William's marriage in Season 6, fans of the Netflix hit show couldn't help by draw comparisons to America's most famous momager, Kris Jenner. While Jenner has no issues admitting to meddling in her children's lives and taking credit for at least some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's success, Carole's supposed behind-the-scenes swaying power will have to remain in the realm of conjecture.

That being said, the speculation surrounding Carole's momager abilities isn't just social media and internet forums talk. Plenty of royal experts have argued Carole was indeed a big influence on the fateful decisions that put Kate right on William's path, including being the one who convinced Kate to give up her plans of attending the University of Edinburgh and apply to the University of St. Andrews instead. Carole also reportedly guided Kate into spending time in Chile during her gap year, which William also did.

Omid Scobie, the author of the controversial 2023 book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," believes that Carole largely masterminded the partnership between the Prince and Princess of Wales. "The Middleton strategy involved more than just aristocratic affectation — Carole calculatingly placed Kate right at the center of young Prince William's world," he wrote. While the rumors have been around for a long time, seeing them play out on the small screen made the similarities between the fictional Carole and real-life Jenner almost impossible not to note.