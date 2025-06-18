Hollywood Pays Tribute To Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell After Her Unexpected Death

The food industry has lost yet another great. Chef Anne Burrell died in her Brooklyn, New York home on Tuesday, June 17. She was 55. Now, stars are coming together to mourn Burrell and remember her perfectly-coiffed, bleach-blonde hair and uplifting personality. Chef Robert Irvine, who worked on The Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" with Burrell, wrote a lengthy tribute to the star on his X page, saying, "Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire." Similarly, Tyler Florence, another of Burrell's "Worst Cook" rivals, took his grief to Instagram, calling his dear friend, "a very special person who shared her love of cooking with a generation. I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch her gift."

TLC legend Buddy Valastro, aka "Cake Boss," also expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news of Burrell's death. "Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen," he wrote on Instagram. "We'll miss you dearly." Even Gigi Hadid, who worked alongside the chef on "Beat Bobby Flay," shared a memory of Burrell on her Instagram Story. "I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," the supermodel wrote.

More celebrities flocked to Burrell's heartbreaking final Instagram post, leaving touching comments in her memory. Former "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk simply typed a heart and teary-eyed emoji in the comment section, while TV personality and host Frankie Cena wrote, "This can't be true."

