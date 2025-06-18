Hollywood Pays Tribute To Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell After Her Unexpected Death
The food industry has lost yet another great. Chef Anne Burrell died in her Brooklyn, New York home on Tuesday, June 17. She was 55. Now, stars are coming together to mourn Burrell and remember her perfectly-coiffed, bleach-blonde hair and uplifting personality. Chef Robert Irvine, who worked on The Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" with Burrell, wrote a lengthy tribute to the star on his X page, saying, "Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire." Similarly, Tyler Florence, another of Burrell's "Worst Cook" rivals, took his grief to Instagram, calling his dear friend, "a very special person who shared her love of cooking with a generation. I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch her gift."
TLC legend Buddy Valastro, aka "Cake Boss," also expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news of Burrell's death. "Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen," he wrote on Instagram. "We'll miss you dearly." Even Gigi Hadid, who worked alongside the chef on "Beat Bobby Flay," shared a memory of Burrell on her Instagram Story. "I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," the supermodel wrote.
More celebrities flocked to Burrell's heartbreaking final Instagram post, leaving touching comments in her memory. Former "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk simply typed a heart and teary-eyed emoji in the comment section, while TV personality and host Frankie Cena wrote, "This can't be true."
A cardiac arrest reportedly contributed to Anne Burrell's death
Anne Burrell was found unresponsive at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD who spoke to Page Six. Though her cause of death has yet to be determined, an NYC Fire Department rep told the outlet that she reportedly went into cardiac arrest before she died. The rep claimed that a 911 caller reported the incident, and Burrell was dead on arrival. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxon, whom she married in 2021.
Her family released a statement about her tragic death, saying (via People): "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered." Burrell also leaves behind her mother, her sister and brother, nieces and nephews, and her step-son. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world," the statement further read. "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
The Food Network, where Burrell found her fame on shows like "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and "Chef Wanted," also broke the news of the beloved chef's death to lifelong fans on Instagram. "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the network wrote. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring."
One of Anne Burrell's last interviews was a heartbreaking reminder of who she was
Anne Burrell's life and career as a celebrity chef have certainly been stamped by her time on television, but the culinary legend was well-rounded off-screen, too. Burrell graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996 and even went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. She worked in restaurants across New York City, notably becoming executive chef at Centro Vinoteca, before opening the doors to her own Brooklyn eatery, Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge, in 2017.
Before her death, Burrell reflected on her dream-career-come-true with fellow celebrity foodie and TV personality Rachael Ray. On a December 3, 2024 episode of Ray's podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Burrell said, "I always, from when I was a little, little girl, loved the idea of hospitality and providing and, like, sort of spreading joy," Burrell said. "My mom hates it when I say this, but I'm like, 'Oh, as a chef, I'm a professional pleasure provider.'" She added that hospitality had become her "love language."
Ray and Burrell were professionals-turned-good-pals after working together on "Worst Cooks in America"; Ray was even one of Burrell's bridesmaids at her 2021 wedding. The "Meals in Minutes" host shared a touching post about Burrell on her Instagram Wednesday, calling her late friend a "rockstar." "I'll miss her friendship deeply," Ray wrote. "Everyone whose life she touched will miss her."