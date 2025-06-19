Ivanka Trump's Little Black Dress May Be Her Most Busty 'Fit In Years

Ivanka Trump just stepped out in a little black dress that may be her bustiest outfit in years. The oldest Trump daughter debuted the revealing number on her Instagram on June 18. Standing on top of a New York City rooftop with a gorgeous skyline in the background, Ivanka posed in the LDB, which stopped mid-thigh and had a ruffled hemline, across three photos within the slideshow. "Empire state of mind," she captioned the photos. Unfortunately, for those looking to recreate the look for themselves, Ivanka didn't tag any particular designer or give any insight into where she'd purchased the dress.

This isn't the first time that Ivanka, who's undergone a striking style transformation over the years, has used this scenery as a backdrop to her photos. However, she was dressing for an entirely different occasion the last go around. In January 2024, Trump's outfit of choice was a stark contrast to the casual dress she recently wore on the same rooftop. Instead, Ivanka reached for a much more stately suit that seemed more suited to a business meeting. She paired the neutral-colored look with a winter-friendly turtleneck.

Of course, Ivanka is used to dressing on both ends of the fashion spectrum. In fact, she wore something much more conservative earlier in the day.