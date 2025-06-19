Ivanka Trump's Little Black Dress May Be Her Most Busty 'Fit In Years
Ivanka Trump just stepped out in a little black dress that may be her bustiest outfit in years. The oldest Trump daughter debuted the revealing number on her Instagram on June 18. Standing on top of a New York City rooftop with a gorgeous skyline in the background, Ivanka posed in the LDB, which stopped mid-thigh and had a ruffled hemline, across three photos within the slideshow. "Empire state of mind," she captioned the photos. Unfortunately, for those looking to recreate the look for themselves, Ivanka didn't tag any particular designer or give any insight into where she'd purchased the dress.
This isn't the first time that Ivanka, who's undergone a striking style transformation over the years, has used this scenery as a backdrop to her photos. However, she was dressing for an entirely different occasion the last go around. In January 2024, Trump's outfit of choice was a stark contrast to the casual dress she recently wore on the same rooftop. Instead, Ivanka reached for a much more stately suit that seemed more suited to a business meeting. She paired the neutral-colored look with a winter-friendly turtleneck.
Of course, Ivanka is used to dressing on both ends of the fashion spectrum. In fact, she wore something much more conservative earlier in the day.
Ivanka Trump is a fashion chameleon
If you're judging solely based on her wardrobe, it seems that Ivanka Trump is living a double life — one inside and outside of Washington with her father, Donald Trump. While Ivanka seemed to be living her best life in her LBD in her New York photos, she sported a much more conservative figure while at the White House earlier that same day. As you can see in the photo above, Ivanka wore a red two-piece jacket and skirt as she witnessed Charles Kushner's swearing in as a U.S. Ambassador. If you were unaware of the year, the look could've easily been one that she rocked while serving as an advisor to her father during his first term.
Of course, Ivanka has had plenty of time to learn how to juggle both sides of her world, as she bowed out of being a permanent member of Donald's political circus years ago. But though she may dip back into the political world from time to time, it seems she's more than content with her decision to prioritize her private life. "The main reason I am not going back to serve now is, I know the cost," she shared on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast in January 2025 (via Realtor). "And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear. My primary goals were just to, like, be the best freaking mom. Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.' I feel super great about this decision."