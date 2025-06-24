Glaring Signs George Clooney's Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured

George Clooney's reputation in Hollywood has seemingly taken a bit of a hit. Last year, Clooney responded to director Quentin Tarantino's claim that he wasn't a movie star anymore. "Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him," George admitted during a GQ feature with his fellow actor Brad Pitt. "He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, 'He's not a movie star.' And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f**king career.'"

Unfortunately for the former TV-star-turned-movie star, Tarantino isn't the only person who's recently launched public criticism his way. In April 2025, a particularly outspoken group of fans took George to task underneath an article from the Daily Mail about his marriage to his wife, Amal Clooney. For starters, some users didn't buy that George and Amal had never argued as he'd claimed. "My partner and I never argue. We just don't talk to each other for days!!" commented one reader under the article. Meghan Markle also caught an unfair stray, with one user writing, "His ego is as big as Megan Markle's. He can't see beyond himself. Walks around like royalty." And there were hundreds of others.

Regardless of whether the criticism is warranted, Nicki Swift reached out to Amy Prenner, Communications Executive & Founder of The Prenner Group, to talk about how Clooney could appear more down-to-earth and relatable to fans.