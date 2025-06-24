Glaring Signs George Clooney's Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured
George Clooney's reputation in Hollywood has seemingly taken a bit of a hit. Last year, Clooney responded to director Quentin Tarantino's claim that he wasn't a movie star anymore. "Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him," George admitted during a GQ feature with his fellow actor Brad Pitt. "He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, 'He's not a movie star.' And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f**king career.'"
Unfortunately for the former TV-star-turned-movie star, Tarantino isn't the only person who's recently launched public criticism his way. In April 2025, a particularly outspoken group of fans took George to task underneath an article from the Daily Mail about his marriage to his wife, Amal Clooney. For starters, some users didn't buy that George and Amal had never argued as he'd claimed. "My partner and I never argue. We just don't talk to each other for days!!" commented one reader under the article. Meghan Markle also caught an unfair stray, with one user writing, "His ego is as big as Megan Markle's. He can't see beyond himself. Walks around like royalty." And there were hundreds of others.
Regardless of whether the criticism is warranted, Nicki Swift reached out to Amy Prenner, Communications Executive & Founder of The Prenner Group, to talk about how Clooney could appear more down-to-earth and relatable to fans.
How George Clooney and other celebs can fix their repuations
According to Amy Prenner, "authenticity" is key for celebrities who want to appear more down to earth. "Fans are incredibly savvy these days; they can spot when someone's being genuine versus when they're just putting on a show," she exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Simple things like sharing real moments from their lives, especially via social media, and admitting when they've made a mistake, or even just expressing gratitude to their fans can make a huge difference. Engaging with people — whether that's responding to comments, showing up at charity events, or just being approachable in interviews — goes a long way."
Prenner also stressed the importance of not appearing "too polished or rehearsed." This is due to fans wanting to see the "human side of their favorite stars." She continued, "A little humility goes a long way; acknowledging the team behind their success or being open about challenges they've faced helps break down that 'celebrity wall.'"
As far as repairing a damaged celebrity reputation, a "one-size-fits-all solution" doesn't exist, Prenner explained. However, there are a few proven steps that work, including taking accountability, taking real action, and being consistent. "And finally, don't be afraid to lean on communications experts," added Prenner, explaining, "Sometimes, an outside perspective can help craft the right message and strategy to reconnect with audiences ... At the end of the day, fans respond to authenticity and humility. If a celebrity is willing to show those qualities, they can overcome almost any PR hiccup."