What Happened To Lauren Sanchez's Ex Tony Gonzalez?

Lauren Sánchez had a star-studded love life long before she got engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2023. She was previously married to entertainment mogul Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019, and together, they have two children. Sánchez also has a son, who grew up to be gorgeous, from her past relationship with NFL legend Tony Gonzalez. She and the football tight end dated during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs back in the early aughts. They welcomed their son, Nikko Gonzalez, in 2001, but their relationship fizzled out shortly after Nikko was born.

Since then, the pair has remained on good terms as they continue to raise Nikko together. In 2023, Sánchez discussed their co-parenting relationship in an interview with the The Wall Street Journal about her and Bezos' blended family. "Tony and his wife Tobie are my best friends," she gushed. "It wasn't always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we're really good friends."

After splitting from Sánchez, Tony married his wife, TV personality October "Tobie" Gonzalez, in 2007, with whom he has welcomed three more children. According to Sánchez, it was roughly five years before she and Tony established the kind of co-parenting bond they have today, of which she is proud. "I'm not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate," she told WSJ. "My son looks at me, and he's like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don't have to be married.'"

