The Tragic Death Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mother Mercedes

Kimberly Guilfoyle adored her mother, Mercedes Guilfoyle. She was insightful and loving, but also a lot of fun. "I worshipped my mom, could never get enough of being around her," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2004. "She was such fun — cooked, sang, drew, a great athlete." However, her time with Mercedes was short. In November 1980, her mother died of leukemia in September 1980. She was just 37, and Kimberly was 11. Besides her daughter, Mercedes also left behind an 8-year-old son and a husband.

That means Kimberly and her brother, Anthony Guilfoyle Jr., were raised by a single father, something she always admired. "Thank you for the incredible job you did as a single father raising Anthony and I after our sweet mother Mercedes passed away. She knew you would do an amazing job with us," she wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. The loss of her mother isn't the only sad detail about Kimberly. Her father also died from cancer in November 2008, when she was in her late 30s.

While devastating, she was an adult with her own life then. Losing her mother when she was just a child was more than heartbreaking — it changed every aspect of her life. As the only female figure left in the household, she tried to fill in the void left by her mother. It was an impossible role, but she doesn't feel sorry for herself. Kimberly may have only had a decade with her mother, but it was enough to impart a lifetime of lessons.

