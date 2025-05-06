The Scandalous Truth About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Brother Tony's Marriage

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to rumors and controversies, but it turns out she isn't the only Guilfoyle with a shady side. The younger brother of the U.S. ambassador to Greece made headlines in March when he joined Donald Trump's inner circle by marrying the daughter of Gina Loudon, a member of his presidential campaign's media advisory board during his 2020 run. The scandalous part? Tony Guilfoyle is around his mother-in-law's age. It must be a family thing.

His sister's partners have also been getting younger with time. Kimberly and ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. had a nine-year age gap. Kimberly's ex-husband, Eric Villency, was also her junior, but not by as much. Born in June 1975, the furniture heir is six years younger than Kimberly, born in March 1969. This trend wasn't always there, though. She was actually a year and a half younger than her first husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom, though the age similarity hasn't prevented Kimberly and Newsom from not standing each other.

Their preference for younger partners isn't the only thing Kimberly and Tony bond over. The two have been close since they were kids. She has always felt protective of her brother, especially since taking on a maternal role in his life after their mother died of leukemia when she was 10 and he was 8. In 2017, she made her love for him public. "So blessed to have you in my life," she wrote on Facebook. Kimberly and Tony have indeed plenty in common.

