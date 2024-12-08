Signs Exes Kimberly Guilfoyle & Gavin Newsom Can't Stand Each Other
As weird as it sounds, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom were once married — and it seems as though for a long time after their split, they were actually pretty amicable. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case. In recent years, both have spoken about one another publicly—and not always in a friendly way.
When Guilfoyle and Newsom announced their divorce back in 2005, they chalked their split up to clashing schedules. However, they also made it clear that they still cared for one another — and quite deeply. "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change," they said in a statement obtained by SFGate. That certainly seemed to be the case right up to the start of Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Case in point: speaking to The Washington Post in 2018, she joked about trolling her ex and current partner by facilitating a phone call between them. She also made light of one of the things they had in common (other than a relationship with her). "Gav's hair is slicked back, and Don's hair is slicked back," she quipped. In the same interview, she shared that she'd jokingly warned her first husband that she would get Don Jr. to run against him for a laugh.
Guilfoyle wasn't the only one to speak warmly of their post-divorce relationship. During a 2023 interview on "The Axe Files," he shared that their personal history ended up making for a pretty genial relationship with Donald Trump's first government. However, it's safe to say that's no longer the case. Quite the contrary, these days, there's a different dynamic between the formerly friendly exes. In fact, it's pretty clear they can't stand each other.
Kimberly Guilfoyle clapped back at her ex in a big way
While Gavin Newsom mentioned on "The Axe Files" that his first marriage made for a decent relationship with Donald Trump, that wasn't all he shared. He also claimed that his ex-wife had changed since their marriage ended and attributed it to her time on Fox News — which he slated as "BS" and "Performative." Unsurprisingly, Kimberly Guilfoyle perceived Newsom's comments as a shady public dig, and her response made it clear that her prior warmth toward him was quickly dissipating.
Responding to Newsom's comments that she'd been influenced during her time at Fox News on "The Charlie Kirk Show," Guilfoyle argued that she'd never been one to succumb to peer pressure. She also added that if anyone changed, it was him. "He's fallen prey to the left. The radical left that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable," she said. Guilfoyle then criticized her ex-husband's policies and pointed out that they seemed a little incongruous with his own background. "This is someone who was a small business owner who worked very hard to try to bring those jobs and energy to San Francisco and not penalize people with small businesses. Now, as Governor of California, he is destroying them," she continued.
Though Guilfoyle made it clear that she was furious about Newsom's interview, ironically, it also seemed as though some of her criticisms came from a place of tough love. After all, she pointed out, "I know what his capacity is, I know what his capability is, so he needs to take ownership of his policies." Likewise, around a year after her clapback, Newsom told The Atlantic that he genuinely wished her the best despite their political differences. Even so, their frostiness was just beginning.
Kimberly took shots at Gavin second's wife
In the time since Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's divorce, both have since gone on to have new relationships. But, while Guilfoyle jokingly introduced her ex to Donald Trump Jr. on the phone, it seems as though she might have felt a type of way about Newsom's second wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. After all, even though her dig at Newsom's policies seemed to stem at least in a small part from feeling as though her former husband had it in him to be a better leader, she followed up with a dig at Siebel Newsom, who is known as California's first partner, rather than the state's first lady. To say her comments on Siebel showed a distinct lack of love — tough or otherwise — would be a sore understatement.
Speaking of having no regrets over her previous position as San Francisco's first lady during Newsom's term as the state's mayor, she explained during her "The Charlie Kirk Show" appearance. "I fought for [San Francisco] as a first lady of San Francisco. Not a 'first partner'. A first lady, okay? Versus his wife, who calls herself the first partner." Guilfoyle didn't even try to mask the scoff in her voice. Then again, with a rant like that, we doubt saying it any differently would have taken away from the burn.
Newsom didn't react to his ex-wife's commentary on his current wife. However, it does bear mentioning that he had said on "The Axe Files" that divorcing Guilfoyle had been for the best, because it allowed him to meet "the most magnificent, extraordinary human being, period, full stop, that I've ever met, and that's my current wife." Who knows? Maybe that added to Guilfoyle's ire.
Donald Trump stopped being nice to Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom may have had a cordial relationship with Donald Trump when he was still on good terms with Kimberly Guilfoyle, but perhaps one of the biggest signs that the exes aren't friendly anymore is the fact that all that has changed. And, as tends to be the case with Trump, his change in affections wasn't exactly subtle. Exhibit A: the time Trump let his brutal nickname for Newsom slip.
Addressing a crowd in Eagle Pass, Texas, Trump referred to his prospective daughter-in-law's ex-husband as, "Newscum." And, in case anyone thought it was a slip of the tongue, he reiterated, "Isn't that his name? Newscum?" As we said, subtle. Given that the comments came around a year after Guilfoyle lambasted Newsom on "The Charlie Kirk Show," we can't help but wonder if her ire only built up over time, and she and Trump had a few conversations that suggested there wasn't any need for him to play nice anymore.
Either way, Newsom didn't hide the fact that he found the name-calling not just childish, but unoriginal. After all, he shared on "Inside with Jen Psaki" that he'd been given the same moniker in middle school. As such, he mused, "Maybe you can also call him a man-child of sorts. I mean ... what an embarrassment." Guilfoyle hasn't commented on the matter.
Kimberly mocked Gavin's presidential aspirations
Whether Kimberly Guilfoyle also refers to her ex-husband as "Newscum" behind closed doors is unclear, but one thing she has stated publicly is that she doesn't believe he'll achieve his dream of becoming president. This, despite previously saying to Harper's Bazaar, "Do I think he could be President of the United States? Absolutely. I'd gladly vote for him" (via The Atlantic).
Guilfoyle publicly switched up her stance on the possibility of Newsom running for the presidency a month before his "Axe Files" interview. Complaining about the state of California under Democratic Party governance (and her ex-husband, though she didn't name him), she quipped, "He ain't making it to the White House" (via Newsweek). Yikes. As for her commentary after her ex-husband's appearance on "The Axe Files," she said on "The Charlie Kirk Show" that she knew without a shadow of a doubt that he was planning a presidential run in the future. However, let's just say her wording didn't exactly come across as super encouraging. "Do I think? I know he's gonna run for president. He's always wanted to be the President of the United States ... This is something that he wants very badly," she said.
Something tells us if Newsom ever is the Democratic candidate, he won't be getting a vote from his ex-wife.
Gavin and Kimberly haven't spoken in a while
It's possible that before all the public back-and-forth, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom had already called time on their amicability. After all, when asked on MSNBC in September 2022 if they kept in touch, Newsom answered with a definitive, "Nope. Not lately." A far cry from the friendly dynamic that once saw Guilfoyle organize the aforementioned call between her beaux past and present.
Having said that, it's also possible that Newsom didn't have much acrimony towards his ex, even if they weren't in touch. That's because in his January 2023 interview on "The Axe Files," he made a point of noting that they got on just fine. "It ended friendly, it started friendly," he'd said. Plus, in his interview with The Atlantic, he specifically mentioned that he had no interest in bashing her, even if she wasn't opposed to making statements about his dreams of the presidency and telling The Washington Post, "I have fully recovered from San Francisco."
We've got to say — it is a little sad that the formerly friendly exes have gotten to this point — especially if they were still close enough to chat about Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr., which began following his split from Vanessa Trump in 2018. The fact that it's all so public doesn't help either. Looks like Nelly Furtado was right when she sang that all good things come to an end.