Signs Exes Kimberly Guilfoyle & Gavin Newsom Can't Stand Each Other

As weird as it sounds, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom were once married — and it seems as though for a long time after their split, they were actually pretty amicable. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case. In recent years, both have spoken about one another publicly—and not always in a friendly way.

When Guilfoyle and Newsom announced their divorce back in 2005, they chalked their split up to clashing schedules. However, they also made it clear that they still cared for one another — and quite deeply. "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change," they said in a statement obtained by SFGate. That certainly seemed to be the case right up to the start of Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Case in point: speaking to The Washington Post in 2018, she joked about trolling her ex and current partner by facilitating a phone call between them. She also made light of one of the things they had in common (other than a relationship with her). "Gav's hair is slicked back, and Don's hair is slicked back," she quipped. In the same interview, she shared that she'd jokingly warned her first husband that she would get Don Jr. to run against him for a laugh.

Guilfoyle wasn't the only one to speak warmly of their post-divorce relationship. During a 2023 interview on "The Axe Files," he shared that their personal history ended up making for a pretty genial relationship with Donald Trump's first government. However, it's safe to say that's no longer the case. Quite the contrary, these days, there's a different dynamic between the formerly friendly exes. In fact, it's pretty clear they can't stand each other.