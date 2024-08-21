Trump's Brutal Nickname For Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ex Gavin Newsom Has Slipped Out
Donald Trump has long been known for his uber-professional nicknaming practices for his opponents, so it's not exactly surprising that Gavin Newsom has been on the receiving end, too. Even so, the fact that the presidential hopeful refers to the governor of California (and former husband of his future daughter-in-law) as "Newscum" is too brutal to ignore.
Trump unveiled his moniker for Newsom in February 2024, in an address made in Texas. "You look at what this governor, Newscum, from California ... isn't that his name? Newscum? What he's done to California is unbelievable," he said (via Forbes Breaking News). Subtle, as always. As for Newsom himself, he addressed the comment a few months later in an interview with MSNBC. Suffice it to say, he wasn't particularly bothered. In fact, Newsom seemed to shade him for picking the lowest hanging fruit, insults-wise. "I think my seventh grade friend called me Newscum. That's the elevation of the maturity of Donald Trump as he's gotten older," he cracked (via The Sacramento Bee). Go off, Gav!
Of course, as most know, the fact that Trump picked on the California governor's last name has an added layer of irony. After all, once upon a time, it was a surname shared by someone who is now set to become a member of his own family. We're talking about Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom, of course — fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., and ex-wife of Gavin Newsom.
Donald Trump didn't always hate Gavin Newsom
Referring to Gavin Newsom as Gavin "Newscum" is certainly indicative of some acrimony, but it's worth noting that Donald Trump wasn't always so hostile towards the governor of California. Au contraire, back in 2023 he was incredibly complimentary about his now-foe.
"I used to get along great with him, you know, when I was president. Got along really good ... He was always very nice to me. Said the greatest things,'" Trump recounted in a Fox News interview. The 2024 presidential hopeful also went on to joke that he held back from fighting Newsom for that very reason. "That's why I could never hit him, because he was so nice to me," he quipped.
It's worth noting that Newsom has confirmed that to be true. In a 2023 interview with Fox News, he gushed over just how well they got on during the pandemic. "We actually had an incredible relationship during COVID. It was incredible. He would play no politics during COVID with California," he said (via G). It's no surprise that Newsom appreciated that — after all, a few years prior he'd told KQED that even if he didn't always agree with Trump, he didn't want to fight with him, either. "At the end of the day, the responsibility of governing and being the governor of the state of California ... you've got to have at least some semblance of a relationship," he told the outlet.
Unfortunately, the bromance wasn't to last.
Newsom's relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle has soured, too
That Gavin Newsom's relationship with Donald Trump has taken such a dip may have something to do with his dynamic with his ex-wife souring. Sure enough, despite him and Kimberly Guilfoyle being amicable for many years (even with rumors that an affair rocked their marriage), things have certainly changed.
In case you missed it, until recently, Guilfoyle and Newsom remained close. In fact, Guilfoyle joked to The Washington Post that she had facilitated a playful call between him and Donald Trump Jr. In an interview with CNN's "The Axel Files," Newsom admitted that to some extent, his relationship with the former president was probably improved by the fact that he had a friendly dynamic with Donald's future daughter-in-law. Even so, in the same interview he admitted that he felt they had both changed — and let's just say that annoyed Guilfoyle. In an interview of her own on "The Charlie Kirk Show" she lambasted Gavin for suggesting she had changed, and even poked fun at her ex-husband's current wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who goes as the first partner of California. "I fought for it as a first lady of San Francisco, not a first partner, a first lady, okay, versus his wife who calls herself the first partner," she said. Uh, yikes?
We're pretty sure Newsom's comments weren't even intended as digs at Guilfoyle, but it's safe to say they struck a chord. And now, Donald calls him Newscum. How things change.