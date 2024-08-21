Trump's Brutal Nickname For Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ex Gavin Newsom Has Slipped Out

Donald Trump has long been known for his uber-professional nicknaming practices for his opponents, so it's not exactly surprising that Gavin Newsom has been on the receiving end, too. Even so, the fact that the presidential hopeful refers to the governor of California (and former husband of his future daughter-in-law) as "Newscum" is too brutal to ignore.

Trump unveiled his moniker for Newsom in February 2024, in an address made in Texas. "You look at what this governor, Newscum, from California ... isn't that his name? Newscum? What he's done to California is unbelievable," he said (via Forbes Breaking News). Subtle, as always. As for Newsom himself, he addressed the comment a few months later in an interview with MSNBC. Suffice it to say, he wasn't particularly bothered. In fact, Newsom seemed to shade him for picking the lowest hanging fruit, insults-wise. "I think my seventh grade friend called me Newscum. That's the elevation of the maturity of Donald Trump as he's gotten older," he cracked (via The Sacramento Bee). Go off, Gav!

Of course, as most know, the fact that Trump picked on the California governor's last name has an added layer of irony. After all, once upon a time, it was a surname shared by someone who is now set to become a member of his own family. We're talking about Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom, of course — fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., and ex-wife of Gavin Newsom.