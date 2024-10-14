Weird Things About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Marriage To Gavin Newsom

When it comes to Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's former marriage, we're certainly not the first to say it seems bizarre they were ever an item — let alone that they were once referred to as "the new Kennedys." Of course, people do change, so we'll give them that. However, let's just say some aspects of their union felt a little off from the get-go.

We'll start at the very beginning. Prior to meeting Newsom, Guilfoyle was in a relationship with another high-society suitor. That would be Billy Getty, scion of the Getty fortune ... and also, incidentally, Newsom's childhood bestie. Making matters even more awkward, in a 2004 profile by Harper's Bazaar, the then-couple revealed that they'd met at a restaurant co-owned by Newsom. The other owner? Getty.

Now, it's possible that Guilfoyle and Getty's relationship was never particularly serious, and that there was no awkwardness resulting from the little switcheroo. However, the weirdness didn't end there. Au contraire, in the same Harper's Bazaar interview, Guilfoyle revealed that she and Ann Getty (that'd be Billy's mom) were so close she saw her as a mother figure and that she'd even worn Ann's tiara for the wedding. Oh, and the shoot for the interview had taken place in Ann's home, too. That this hasn't already been turned into a movie is beyond us.