Rumors Surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle We Can No Longer Ignore

Everybody's appearance changes with time, for better or for worse. However, Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to have transformed into an entirely different person, and it's pretty impossible to ignore the rumors that she's had more than a few "tweaks." Guilfoyle's old modeling pictures prove how far her fantastic plastic transformation has gone. She posted a stunning black and white throwback pic on Instagram in June 2015. And how she looked then compared to now is like night and day. Guilfoyle still had her trademark puffy pout, but back then, it looked natural and not like it'd been stuffed to bursting with a gallon of filler.

Following Guilfoyle's memorable 2024 RNC shenanigans, Hollywood plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie was inundated with questions about Guilfoyle's appearance. He speculated in an Instagram video that much of her physical evolution is likely due to shedding some serious pounds, possibly thanks to what many celebs rely on, good old Ozempic (there's even been speculation that Guilfoyle's ex-father-in-law-to-be, Donald Trump, has tried it). Motykie explained that following up with filler and/or fat grafting after the sometimes extreme weight loss that occurs is common to compensate for the inevitable sunken Ozempic face. He concluded Guilfoyle had likely undergone both.

Motykie then addressed the elephant in the room: "We notice her lips have gotten bigger, more plump. And as I've always said, that doesn't happen naturally," he continued, noting that he detected some slight pulling to her mid and lower face, indicating Guilfoyle had possibly also undergone a facelift.