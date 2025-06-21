Anne Burrell Spoke Openly Of Her Wild Life Months Before Her Tragic Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chefs are the new rock stars of the 21st century. For proof, look no further than Anne Burrell, who throughout her life and career as a celebrity chef, gave even Keith Richards a run for his debauched money. She lived fast, died young, and was open about her wild life, as she partied hard and burned the candle at both ends starting in her teens.

Burrell spilled the tea on a March 13 episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast. She said she'd wanted to go to college in Manhattan, but her parents nixed it because they believed she was wild enough without adding any Big Apple temptations. So they compromised, and Burrell went upstate instead. However, she still managed to get her party on. "So I went to college in Buffalo, where I really learned how to drink and party," Burrell admitted, explaining culinary college was next, then Italy, before settling in NYC. "I was, like, living the rock star chef life, and you know," she continued. "I was working a lot, and I had a great social life."

However, it all caught up with her eventually, and she put the brakes on. With friends' encouragement, Burrell signed up for Bumble and after kissing a few frogs, she found her Prince Charming, Stuart Claxton, and the rest is history. They married in 2021, and Burrell appeared to be loving her new chapter in life as a wife, stepmom to Claxton's 20-year-old son, and Food Network superstar.

