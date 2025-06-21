Anne Burrell Spoke Openly Of Her Wild Life Months Before Her Tragic Death
Chefs are the new rock stars of the 21st century. For proof, look no further than Anne Burrell, who throughout her life and career as a celebrity chef, gave even Keith Richards a run for his debauched money. She lived fast, died young, and was open about her wild life, as she partied hard and burned the candle at both ends starting in her teens.
Burrell spilled the tea on a March 13 episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast. She said she'd wanted to go to college in Manhattan, but her parents nixed it because they believed she was wild enough without adding any Big Apple temptations. So they compromised, and Burrell went upstate instead. However, she still managed to get her party on. "So I went to college in Buffalo, where I really learned how to drink and party," Burrell admitted, explaining culinary college was next, then Italy, before settling in NYC. "I was, like, living the rock star chef life, and you know," she continued. "I was working a lot, and I had a great social life."
However, it all caught up with her eventually, and she put the brakes on. With friends' encouragement, Burrell signed up for Bumble and after kissing a few frogs, she found her Prince Charming, Stuart Claxton, and the rest is history. They married in 2021, and Burrell appeared to be loving her new chapter in life as a wife, stepmom to Claxton's 20-year-old son, and Food Network superstar.
Burrell was happy and vivacious in the days before her death
On June 17, Stuart Claxton discovered Anne Burrell lying unresponsive on their bathroom floor, supposedly surrounded by pills, TMZ reported. She was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival. Burrell was just 55 years old. The Food Network staple was renowned for her trademark spiky, bleached hair and zest for life. "She made everything fun. She was a true force of nature," a friend told Page Six on June 21.
Burrell launched her first show, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," in 2008 and penned two cookbooks, one of which was the appropriately named New York Times bestseller, "Cook Like a Rock Star." She was a respected and successful chef, admired and well-liked by her peers. Following news of Burrell's tragic death, Hollywood stars flocked to social media to pay tribute. Rachael Ray was among the many. "The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken. I can't quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," she captioned a selection of Instagram photos. Ray called Burrell a "rockstar" and praised her for being a fabulous friend.
According to The New York Times, her death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose — making Burrell's final Instagram post heartbreaking. Days before dying Burrell was seemingly happy and upbeat, sharing a grinning selfie of herself and the Green Lady of Brooklyn, a neighborhood icon (above). "#ilovewhatido," Burrell added.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org