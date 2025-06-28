HGTV's Mike Holmes Has A Sad Family History Of Health Issues
Mike Holmes is no stranger to tragedy. While Holmes might be worth millions thanks to his home improvement TV career, he went through health crises within his family that taught him money isn't everything. In his 30s, he saw his mother struggle with a lifelong condition that was aggravated by medication. Later, Holmes saw two of the three children he shares with his ex-wife face health issues. That's among the hardest things for a parent to endure.
His family's health issues partly inspired Holmes' passion for ensuring the homes he works on are safe. He also turned it into philanthropy, having been involved with different charities, including the SOS Children's Village. "I've been so sick, folks. But I'm back home and I'm getting the proper medical attention I need to get better. Those kids that live there in the developing world aren't so lucky," he wrote in a 2012 Facebook post urging supporters to donate. Holmes' preoccupation doesn't stem just from his family's health history.
He also lost his father to a home accident that forever changed his life. "My dad went down to the basement one night, missed the top step, fell down the stairs and broke his neck," he told Maclean's in 2010. His father introduced him to the construction world and then supported him after he dropped out of school by encouraging him to start his own company at age 19. His losses and the obstacles he faced as a father motivated Holmes to make health and safety a priority — but it wasn't an easy road.
Mike Holmes' mother died of complications from a heart condition
Mike Holmes' mother, Shirley Holmes, suffered from a heart condition that required long-term use of medication. At the age of 56, she had a fatal heart attack. However, Mike told Maclean's it was the medication she was taking that ultimately caused her heart to fail. Mike hasn't provided much more information about his mother's complex health issues but the fan blog The Holmes Spot contended that Shirley had undergone a botched surgery that led her to self-medicate to handle the chronic pain, and that those meds aggravated her heart condition.
Regardless, this loss had long-lasting consequences for Mike's outlook on life. Because his mother's death came only a few years after his father's, he developed a cynical belief about his own mortality. "Even when I was younger, I said that I'd never make it to 60," Mike told Maclean's. On the bright side, that perspective motivated Mike to get down to business and ensure he left his three children a solid foundation on which to stand. "It's a different focus. It means that I've got to accomplish everything I want to accomplish by that age. I've got 13 years left," he said.
Luckily for his family and fans, he outlived his expectations, having turned 60 in August 2021 . And he has his parents to thank for a lot of his success. "They brought me up the right way," he said, according to The Holmes Spot.
Mike Holmes' daughter Sherry had a brain tumor
After experiencing persistent headaches, vision troubles, and nausea, Mike Holmes' daughter, Sherry Holmes, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She was just 19 when the CT scan showed the terrifying reason behind her symptoms. Sherry underwent surgery to remove the tumor and went on to make a full recovery. It was a heartbreaking ordeal for the family to go through. "It was extremely scary, but I am so grateful that her treatment was successful and she recovered," Mike shared in a 2024 LinkedIn post.
Sherry and Mike turned their gratitude into action. In the years that followed her recovery, they became involved in efforts to raise funds and awareness for pediatric brain tumors. "I have since been given a clean bill of health; however not everyone is so lucky. If you're in the position to do so, please donate," she urged her Instagram followers in an April post that promoted the work of the Meagan Bebenek Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to furthering research of children's brain tumors.
While she became an ambassador for the Meagan Bebenek Foundation in 2024, Sherry and Mike have been involved with the charity for years. In February, Mike revealed that pediatric brain tumors are still a touchy subject. In Season 3 of "Holmes + Holmes," they featured a family whose son, Jake, had brain cancer. Mike and Sherry were so moved that they forged a bond with the family beyond the show. "Sadly, Jake lost his battle with cancer but his memory lives on in our hearts," he shared in the Facebook post.
Mike Holmes' daughter Amanda suffers from a chronic condition
Sherry Holmes isn't the only child Mike Holmes saw struggle with her health. Like her younger sister, Amanda Holmes was also a teenager when she began experiencing uncomfortable symptoms and was subsequently diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Patients often struggle with abdominal pain, frequent diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. Weight loss may also occur as a result. There's no known cure for Crohn's.
"My dad is an expert at home renovation and construction, but when I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, even he didn't have the tools to fix me. At this point, nobody does," she told InsideHalton.com in 2011. But patients and supporters hope to find one. That's why Amanda and Mike joined Canada's M&M Food Market, formerly M&M Meat Shops, for its annual barbecue to raise funds on behalf of Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada that year. "Both of us are proud to support the CCFC," Amanda said.
She continued, "M&M Meat Shops Charity BBQ is an important way to raise funds and awareness for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis." Mike had a strong motivation to stand behind the cause, one to which parents everywhere will surely relate. "There are few things harder than seeing your child in pain," Mike said. Unlike Sherry and Mike Holmes Jr., Amanda prefers to stay behind the scenes. Mike respects her wishes for privacy, but he couldn't help but gush about his daughter in 2017. "I'm so proud of the woman you've become," he wrote on Instagram.