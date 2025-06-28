HGTV's Mike Holmes Has A Sad Family History Of Health Issues

Mike Holmes is no stranger to tragedy. While Holmes might be worth millions thanks to his home improvement TV career, he went through health crises within his family that taught him money isn't everything. In his 30s, he saw his mother struggle with a lifelong condition that was aggravated by medication. Later, Holmes saw two of the three children he shares with his ex-wife face health issues. That's among the hardest things for a parent to endure.

His family's health issues partly inspired Holmes' passion for ensuring the homes he works on are safe. He also turned it into philanthropy, having been involved with different charities, including the SOS Children's Village. "I've been so sick, folks. But I'm back home and I'm getting the proper medical attention I need to get better. Those kids that live there in the developing world aren't so lucky," he wrote in a 2012 Facebook post urging supporters to donate. Holmes' preoccupation doesn't stem just from his family's health history.

He also lost his father to a home accident that forever changed his life. "My dad went down to the basement one night, missed the top step, fell down the stairs and broke his neck," he told Maclean's in 2010. His father introduced him to the construction world and then supported him after he dropped out of school by encouraging him to start his own company at age 19. His losses and the obstacles he faced as a father motivated Holmes to make health and safety a priority — but it wasn't an easy road.

