Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rumored Affair Partner Had A Scandalous Career
Marjorie Taylor Greene divorced her ex-husband, Perry Greene, in 2022, but they nearly called it quits a decade earlier. In 2012, affair rumors rocked Majorie and Perry's marriage to the point she filed for divorce, though she dropped the petition two months later. She reportedly had a relationship with two men she met at the gym where she worked. The second, with whom she was said to have been more serious, was a manager. The first has an unusual career as a "tantric sex guru" nowadays, the Daily Mail reported in 2021.
Marjorie's shady side didn't catch up with her until she became a congresswoman. At that point, the man, Craig Ivey, chose not to comment on the matter, though he didn't deny the relationship. "I will not respond to anything about this," he said. Others seemingly confirmed that Marjorie didn't put a lot of effort into hiding it. "It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs," an insider shared.
Despite his reluctance to talk to the Daily Mail, Ivey released a statement on X a few days later, noting that the Georgia representative was a different person when he met her. "She was a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals," Ivey wrote, adding: "It does sadden me to see the type of person she has chosen to become." While he doesn't deny his lifestyle, he disagrees with the title given to him in the media.
Craig Ivey seemingly makes a living as a tantric sex specialist
In his post, Craig Ivey denied being a "tantric sex guru," though his name on X is "Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru" and his handle is @tantricsex_guru. In his bio, he includes a link to his "services," leading to a website that lists an OnlyFans account. It certainly sounds like Ivey makes a living as a tantra sex specialist. While the types of services he offers are hard to grasp from his socials, some posts suggest he offers sensual wrestling classes.
While he seems to embrace the lifestyle, he took issue with the emphasis put on the sexual part of it. "Tantra is mostly known for its sexual side but that is just a small piece," he explained. At the time of Ivey's rumored affair with Marjorie Taylor Greene, he hadn't embraced the ancient tradition whose origins hail from India. "I found Tantra about 4 years ago," he wrote, revealing that he came across the practice when a friend invited him to a four-day event in Oregon.
He also delved into the meaning of his polyamorous lifestyle, though he admitted the journey wasn't easy. "So much trial and error has created what currently exists in my life," he wrote. "A beautiful weaving of lovers, friendships and partnership." On Instagram, Ivey identifies himself as a "motivational speaker" and includes the same link to his services. "Living a warrior lifestyle while finding tantric love," he penned in the bio. Ivey and Greene's lives certainly pulled them in different directions.