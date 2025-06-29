Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rumored Affair Partner Had A Scandalous Career

Marjorie Taylor Greene divorced her ex-husband, Perry Greene, in 2022, but they nearly called it quits a decade earlier. In 2012, affair rumors rocked Majorie and Perry's marriage to the point she filed for divorce, though she dropped the petition two months later. She reportedly had a relationship with two men she met at the gym where she worked. The second, with whom she was said to have been more serious, was a manager. The first has an unusual career as a "tantric sex guru" nowadays, the Daily Mail reported in 2021.

Marjorie's shady side didn't catch up with her until she became a congresswoman. At that point, the man, Craig Ivey, chose not to comment on the matter, though he didn't deny the relationship. "I will not respond to anything about this," he said. Others seemingly confirmed that Marjorie didn't put a lot of effort into hiding it. "It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs," an insider shared.

Despite his reluctance to talk to the Daily Mail, Ivey released a statement on X a few days later, noting that the Georgia representative was a different person when he met her. "She was a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals," Ivey wrote, adding: "It does sadden me to see the type of person she has chosen to become." While he doesn't deny his lifestyle, he disagrees with the title given to him in the media.

