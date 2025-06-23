Trump's Ego Reaches New Heights With His Most Inappropriate Use Of A MAGA Hat Yet
Plenty of folks think Donald Trump's head is a bit too big these days, but apparently it's not too big for his MAGA hat. Trump and his highest ranking advisers met in the Situation Room on June 21 as they discussed his military strike on Iran. Despite the serious subject matter, the official White House Instagram account turned the photo-op into a not-so-well-received social media post. Overwhelmingly, folks were confused as to why Trump chose to sport the infamous red MAGA hat on this particular occasion.
The White House Instagram account kept the post's caption simple, writing, "President Donald J. Trump in The Situation Room, June 21, 2025." The first photo in the carousel shows JD Vance in the foreground as Trump glares in the background. Yet, somehow Trump's big fashion fail stole the show in the photo. As always, Trump clung desperately to his tragic bronzer obsession for the meeting. Yet, his choice to also cling to his most scene-stealing accessory still came as a surprise. And in the comment section, everyone was unable to ignore how weird it was that Trump was wearing that garish red hat for such a sobering moment.
Donald Trump's perplexing appearance stole the spotlight
Donald Trump has certainly been in the public eye long enough for us to know he is anything but committed to tasteful, appropriate behavior. Yet, he still managed to surprise people by making a tense moment in the Situation Room all about his infamous "Make America Great Again" accessory. "Who tf wears their own merch in a situation like that" one person commented on the White House's post, raking in nearly 8,000 likes as of this writing. "That hat has no business being in such a serious situation," another Instagram user added. Another said, "Seriously. You ordered a very serious action. Could you please take the stupid hat off!" One commenter echoed this, writing, "Take your f***ing hat off grandpa, you're the president not an extra from Dukes of Hazzard."
Evidently, people were not, at all, amused by Trump's insulting baseball cap. Still, others managed to focus on one other glaring detail in the photos: that horrible tan. "[L]ooking tight and orange king," one commenter joked. Another asked, "Did you get a new spray tan for the occasion?" One simply wrote, "You look" with an orange emoji. Was Trump's bizarre appearance supposed to be the focus of this day? Certainly not. But, as always, he tends to do everything in his power to make the situation — or in this case, the Situation Room — all about him.