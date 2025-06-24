Trump's Hair Can't Hide Bald Spots Anymore & His Bright Scalp Is Nightmare-Worthy
Donald Trump's hair is nearing the point of no return as his bald spots are getting more prominent by the day. Although the president recently addressed the nation about his decision to bomb Iran, people couldn't help but notice that his hair has definitely seen better days. At the close of the address, the president turned his back to the camera to walk away, revealing the true state of his hair. As you can see below, Trump's signature comb-over was doing a lot more than concealing a thinning hairline or area at the crown of his head. The back of his comb-over was just barely covering up a very large, bright bald spot.
Of course, this is far from the first time Trump accidentally flaunted his bald spot to the public. Shortly before Trump debuted a new dye job, the president went viral on social media after users noticed his bald spot during a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. As the Independent reported, several users mocked Trump's hair woes on social media. A Facebook user, for example, commented, "Just saw a side profile of Trump's hairstyle and new hair color...he must have to sit in a chair for 3 hours each morning to manage that hairstyle to cover all of his bald spots and get it all hair sprayed."
While some of the commentary surrounding Trump's thinning hair has seemed harsh, it's been said that he actually welcomes the discourse.
Donald Trump knows his hair is a hot topic
Donald Trump is well aware of the chit chat that his infamous hairstyle generates. According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, he uses his hair to maintain a spotlight on himself. When describing Trump's political rival, former President Joe Biden's appearance through Trump's eyes, Wolff said, "He looks gray" (via the Daily Beast). "He's washed-out. You know, his hair is — what's left of it — is gray. The skin is gray. The suits are gray." He continued, "And Trump would point out, 'Look at him.. Nobody even sees him. Everybody notices me.' Which is absolutely true. And side by side, you know, who do you notice? You notice this guy, this appalling-looking guy who is Donald Trump, and not just the relatively normal old man-looking guy that Biden was." Wolff also claimed Trump cultivated his infamous look "because he thinks that's an effective way to look."
According to Amy Lasch, a hairstylist employed by Trump during the early days of his now-defunct show, "The Apprentice," she rarely, if ever, actually got to dig her fingers into his hair because, in her mind, he opted to do it himself. "It's as if he got ready somewhere else first," Lasch told the New York Post in January 2016. However, she had other ways of taking care of his infamous mane. "If I noticed a flyaway that the camera was sure to pick up, I would hold a large mirror up to Donald and ask, 'Do you want me to fix it?'" she admitted, adding, "I knew damn well — ask before I raised a finger to that hair."