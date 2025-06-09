Out Of All Trump's Bleach Jobs, This One Is By Far The Worst

Donald Trump has reportedly been bleaching his hair for years, but he debuted one of the unflattering shades back in April 2025. In case you missed it, Trump rolled up to the White House Easter Egg Roll sporting hair that seemed to have been bleached within an inch of its life. While there have been plenty of strange claims about Trump's hair over the years, none have informed us as to why the President of the United States chose the brightest shade of white to celebrate the Easter holiday this year. Not only was it harsher on the eye than the artificial blond he used to flaunt, but it was also considerably less flattering than it was when his hair had the internet buzzing due to his decision to go gray in 2020.

As you can see above, Trump and his hair stood out quite easily despite the fact that he was surrounded by hundreds of visitors for the Easter Egg Roll. Whether he was posing with the children attendees, addressing the press, or standing next to the Easter Bunny, his hair shone so brightly you couldn't help but notice it. However, the true feat is the fact that it was overcast for much of the event, suggesting the bleach provided his mane with its own internal light source. Interestingly, Trump is reportedly very serious about his hair. While complaining about shower head regulations in 2020, the business mogul brought up his hair. "So, shower heads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You wash your hands, the water doesn't come out," he said (via CNN). "So what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."

