Out Of All Trump's Bleach Jobs, This One Is By Far The Worst
Donald Trump has reportedly been bleaching his hair for years, but he debuted one of the unflattering shades back in April 2025. In case you missed it, Trump rolled up to the White House Easter Egg Roll sporting hair that seemed to have been bleached within an inch of its life. While there have been plenty of strange claims about Trump's hair over the years, none have informed us as to why the President of the United States chose the brightest shade of white to celebrate the Easter holiday this year. Not only was it harsher on the eye than the artificial blond he used to flaunt, but it was also considerably less flattering than it was when his hair had the internet buzzing due to his decision to go gray in 2020.
As you can see above, Trump and his hair stood out quite easily despite the fact that he was surrounded by hundreds of visitors for the Easter Egg Roll. Whether he was posing with the children attendees, addressing the press, or standing next to the Easter Bunny, his hair shone so brightly you couldn't help but notice it. However, the true feat is the fact that it was overcast for much of the event, suggesting the bleach provided his mane with its own internal light source. Interestingly, Trump is reportedly very serious about his hair. While complaining about shower head regulations in 2020, the business mogul brought up his hair. "So, shower heads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You wash your hands, the water doesn't come out," he said (via CNN). "So what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."
Donald Trump's hair continues to intrigue the public
To be clear, Donald Trump has actually admitted to artificially dyeing his hair. Although the politician isn't exactly known for his honesty, his hair is one subject about which he's been refreshingly transparent — at least in some areas. For example, in his book, "Donald Trump: How To Get Rich," the billionaire touched on his hair and whether or not it was all natural. "I will also admit that I color my hair," he said, according to Hola! Even more interesting is the fact that Trump also admitted that his final look can be hit or miss. "Somehow the color never looks great, but what the hell, I just don't like gray hair," he continued.
Despite his somewhat honest nature, the public continues to be intrigued by Trump's hair transformation. In a Reddit thread titled "The photographer who captured Trump's head at this angle," users seemed flabbergasted by an optical illusion caused by Trump's wispy hair and the sun, which made his hair seemingly float above his head. The comments, as you can imagine, were quite, um, creative. "He had an idea of hair," commented one user, who garnered 16,000 upvotes. "The concept of a hairpiece," replied a second. Meanwhile, another user took on Trump's signature braggadocious tone, writing, "The best hair, like hair you have never seen before, it's very fair hair."