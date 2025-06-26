Chip & Joanna Gaines' Picture-Perfect Vacation Isn't Snuffing Out Those Fiery Marriage Rumors

Beyond its modern farmhouse charm, part of the allure of "Fixer Upper" was Chip and Joanna Gaines' chemistry. Chip's goofiness balanced Joanna's down-to-business attitude, offering a perfect blend of professionalism with spiritedness. However, fans of the former HGTV stars have noticed signs that Chip and Joanna's marriage may be on the rocks. The home reno duo has faced divorce rumors since "Fixer Upper" ended in 2018, but they've intensified this year. A recent post of a family vacation only added fuel to the fire.

The Instagram post came on the heels of Joanna's Father's Day tribute that raised red flags. Joanna snubbed Chip, adding fuel to troubled marriage whispers. That's right, Chip, the father of Joanna's five kids, received no mention at all on her Father's Day post. Instead, she celebrated just her own father. "To an amazing girl dad, husband, grandfather, friend, businessman and a hippie at heart — you have taught us so much," she wrote, adding: "Your steadiness, kindness, faith, empathy, and love has marked us—thank you for loving us so well. We love you!!"

Fans believe Chip and Joanna were growing apart toward the end of "Fixer Upper." When they returned with the 2022 mini-series, "Fixer Upper: The Castle," viewers noted a difference in their interactions. "Their relationship is almost unrecognizable ... Watching the castle, it's like you're watching a couple that's trying not to argue in front of the kids and really can't stand each other," one Reddit user noted. Their most recent trip doesn't help their case.

