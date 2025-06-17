Joanna Gaines Snubbing Chip Adds Fuel To Troubled Marriage Whispers

What is going on with celebrity relationships these days? Barack and Michelle Obama have been battling divorce rumors, and the same goes for JD and Usha Vance. Now, thanks to an interesting social media post by Joanna Gaines, people are wondering if she and Chip Gaines are on the outs. Joanna shared a carousel on Instagram for Father's Day — that only celebrated her father, not the father of her five children.

"To an amazing girl dad, husband, grandfather, friend, businessman and a hippie at heart — you have taught us so much. Happy Father's Day!" she captioned. "Your steadiness, kindness, faith, empathy, and love has marked us — thank you for loving us so well. We love you!!" Nothing was posted about Chip.

While it makes total sense for Joanna to celebrate her own father on the holiday, it seems a bit odd that she left her husband out in the cold. Celebrities like Lara Trump managed to include her own father, father-in-law Donald Trump, and husband Eric Trump in her Father's Day Instagram post. Leaving off Chip just comes across as shady, only fueling those divorce rumors.