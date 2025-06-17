Joanna Gaines Snubbing Chip Adds Fuel To Troubled Marriage Whispers
What is going on with celebrity relationships these days? Barack and Michelle Obama have been battling divorce rumors, and the same goes for JD and Usha Vance. Now, thanks to an interesting social media post by Joanna Gaines, people are wondering if she and Chip Gaines are on the outs. Joanna shared a carousel on Instagram for Father's Day — that only celebrated her father, not the father of her five children.
"To an amazing girl dad, husband, grandfather, friend, businessman and a hippie at heart — you have taught us so much. Happy Father's Day!" she captioned. "Your steadiness, kindness, faith, empathy, and love has marked us — thank you for loving us so well. We love you!!" Nothing was posted about Chip.
While it makes total sense for Joanna to celebrate her own father on the holiday, it seems a bit odd that she left her husband out in the cold. Celebrities like Lara Trump managed to include her own father, father-in-law Donald Trump, and husband Eric Trump in her Father's Day Instagram post. Leaving off Chip just comes across as shady, only fueling those divorce rumors.
Joanna has celebrated Chip on Father's Day in the past
If Joanna Gaines never publicly wished Chip Gaines a happy Father's Day, that would be one thing, but she has. Back in 2019, she sang his praises, writing on Instagram, "You're the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well." A year later, Joanna was back on the 'gram celebrating the father of her kids, noting that, just as he was about to take a nap, the children wanted him to play with them. He did so without issue, and Joanna wrote, "You are their hero and best friend."
Fast-forward to 2023, and Joanna's Father's Day post featured all three of the dads in her life: Chip, Joanna's father Jerry Stevens, and Chip's father Bob Gaines. "Three of the very best. What a legacy," she gushed on Instagram. So, there's a history of Joanna including her husband and father-in-law in her Father's Day posts.
Choosing to not mention Chip in a Father's Day announcement, coupled with the duo recently taking a break from Magnolia to supposedly spend more time together as a family, has everyone's eyebrows raised all the way up questioning if this longtime marriage will last.