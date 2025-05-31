The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Chip & Joanna Gaines' Break From Magnolia

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand reaches far beyond their HGTV fame, but they've decided to take a step back, and the reason could be heartbreaking. In case you didn't know, Magnolia includes a television network, a furniture and home line, books, and countless other popular products. During a sit-down on the "Business of Home" podcast, Joanna opened up about exploring their next steps in the summer of 2024 and spilled the beans about scaling down their involvement in their Magnolia business. "When we had connected last year, you had asked, 'Ok, what's next?' and I said, 'Dennis,' I have no idea,'" she explained to host Dennis Scully. "Ask me when I get on the other side of summer."

Ultimately, the Gaines, who have five kids, used their three-month break to prioritize family time with their offspring. "It was this intentional time we were setting to regain our footing, make sure our foundation was set so that we could dream about all that's to come," continued Joanna, adding, "So much has happened in the last 10+ years ... I, as a mother, needed [that time off] emotionally." As noted by the outlet, Chip and Joanna are in somewhat of a transitional phase of their parenting, with several of their oldest children mere years away from flying the coop, so it makes sense that they'd want to devote more time to pouring into their brood before they branch out into the world.

Unfortunately, Chip and Joanna may have stepped back from Magnolia for a sadder reason — one that adds fuel to the rumors about their relationship, so we asked an expert what it could all mean.

