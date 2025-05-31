The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Chip & Joanna Gaines' Break From Magnolia
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand reaches far beyond their HGTV fame, but they've decided to take a step back, and the reason could be heartbreaking. In case you didn't know, Magnolia includes a television network, a furniture and home line, books, and countless other popular products. During a sit-down on the "Business of Home" podcast, Joanna opened up about exploring their next steps in the summer of 2024 and spilled the beans about scaling down their involvement in their Magnolia business. "When we had connected last year, you had asked, 'Ok, what's next?' and I said, 'Dennis,' I have no idea,'" she explained to host Dennis Scully. "Ask me when I get on the other side of summer."
Ultimately, the Gaines, who have five kids, used their three-month break to prioritize family time with their offspring. "It was this intentional time we were setting to regain our footing, make sure our foundation was set so that we could dream about all that's to come," continued Joanna, adding, "So much has happened in the last 10+ years ... I, as a mother, needed [that time off] emotionally." As noted by the outlet, Chip and Joanna are in somewhat of a transitional phase of their parenting, with several of their oldest children mere years away from flying the coop, so it makes sense that they'd want to devote more time to pouring into their brood before they branch out into the world.
Unfortunately, Chip and Joanna may have stepped back from Magnolia for a sadder reason — one that adds fuel to the rumors about their relationship, so we asked an expert what it could all mean.
Were Chip and Joanna working on their marriage?
Joanna Gaines has faced tragic truths in her life. The same goes for Chip Gaines, who has faced tragic moments over the years. But could that also include their marriage? Although Chip and Joanna are one of the most popular HGTV couples, their relationship isn't exactly perfect. Despite their united front and massive success, Chip and Joanna have been on the receiving end of divorce rumors for years. In 2024, for example, Radar reported that the opening of their boutique hotel had been pushing their relationship to the brink. "Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," shared an insider. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep. It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it." The outlet also implied that Joanna was over Chip's supposed hygiene deficiencies which had developed over the years.
With that said, Chip and Joanna probably wouldn't actually divorce. "One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip said during an interview with Access Hollywood in July 2021. "Throwing in the towel is not something honestly that ever even comes to mind." He continued, "Somehow, that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging. We're not perfect, and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody." He also revealed that he and Joanna would admit if they'd ever considered divorce. However, they were "in it forever."
So maybe all they really needed was a little quality time together!
An expert says Chip and Joanna are on the right path
Nicki Swift consulted with Stephanie Wijkstrom, licensed counselor and CEO & Founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, who offered up exclusive insight into whether or not a family sabbatical can benefit a couple. "Time away from work and routine can be extremely reinvigorating for a couple and a family, instead using time to connect more deeply and experience the fun of discovering something new," Wijkstrom told us. "There is research on how doing something new can actually increase a person's openness to feeling love."
As for couples who may not have the luxury of stepping away from their professional lives? "Try a staycation, commit to breaking out of your routine, and try a day of discovery," added Wijkstrom. "Try being a tourist in your own city and doing something you have never done together." That said, there are still plenty of green flags in Chip and Joanna Gaines' relationship, so maybe a sabbatical was exactly what they needed.