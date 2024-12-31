The Tragic Truth About Joanna Gaines

Joanna and Chip Gaines may appear to have the ideal marriage, but as the former revealed in the couple's own lifestyle publication Magnolia Journal in 2022, the fixer uppers have had their fair share of ups and downs during their decades together.

In fact, Joanna admitted that on certain occasions, she's resorted to laying down with her face on the floor in an act of surrender. "In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it," the interior decorator said (via Hello!). "Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn't pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control."

Of course, Joanna isn't averse to celebrating her and Chip's happier moments, either. Just a few months later, she gushed to People about the joys of their wedding day, and then in 2023, she revealed that they were happier and more alike than ever. "I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me." And her husband concurred, adding, "Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other. It's the second part of our marriage."