Signs Former HGTV Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines' Marriage Is On The Rocks
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have long sold the idea that their marriage is unshakable, or perfect, even. Chip once insisted that giving up isn't ever an option, saying they've always found a way to power through any rough patch. But just because they say they claim that divorce isn't on the table doesn't mean there aren't cracks beneath the surface. If anything, there are a few signs that suggest their relationship might be hanging on by a thread.
But if you ask them, it's not something that the former HGTV stars would likely ever admit. "One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip told Access. "I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that's interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us." He even admitted they've had moments where quitting would have made total sense, but insisted they never entertained the idea. "Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel and that was just not in our DNA. So now I think we've taken that and realized that you can't ever lose, if you don't quit," he continued. "And Jo and I keep showing up, day after day. And sometimes it's right, sometimes it's not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other."
But despite the together forever energy they keep projecting, those who pay close attention may notice that there just might be kinks in their marriage. Here are a few signs that Chip and Jo might not be as solid as they claim.
The pair acknowledged that their marriage is 'shifting'
While Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines aren't exactly a Hollywood couple, they're public enough that the spotlight could have easily taken a toll. The very fact that they've lasted over two decades is impressive, to say the least. What raises eyebrows, though, is that even they admit their marriage is changing. Into what, exactly? That's not entirely clear. Apparently, they're just morphing into each other. "As we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," Joanna told People on their 20th wedding anniversary, with Chip adding, "Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other. It's the second part of our marriage."
To be fair, they're not fighting the transformation. In fact, Joanna seems to welcome it with open arms. "I believe it now. We've had so much change in our lives, and the proof is there: Change is hard, but it's always beautiful," she said, and Chip agreed. "I hope that it's just the beginning. I hope that we get to look back in 20 years from now, and feel just as confident that we were meant to be. We really feel like we are in some ways just getting started." We don't know about you, but that sounds like a very specific hope for a couple supposedly rock solid in the present.
And just in case you thought they believed they were soulmates, think again. "Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us," Joanna previously told People. "But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark. ... From day one, when we were dating, I realized he is not going to be put in a box. And if there's a rule, he's going to break it."
According to fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines' interactions have changed
While Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have openly acknowledged that their relationship is changing, they've insisted it's all for the better. Fans, however, aren't entirely buying it. Longtime viewers say something about the couple feels a bit off.
Their chemistry has apparently faded, and according to some, the change is so noticeable it practically seeps through the screen. "I used to love their show when they first became popular and thought they had a wonderful relationship. He was lighthearted and funny, she was more pragmatic and professional," one fan on Reddit penned, adding that they were impressed that the spouses were still able to work like a well-oiled machine. That changed over time, though. "Watching ["Fixer Upper: The Castle"], it's like you're watching a couple that's trying not to argue in front of the kids and really can't stand each other. It's so hard to watch," they said.
Others have pointed out that as the Gaineses' fame (and business empire) has grown, their marriage seems to have taken a backseat. These days, they apparently come across more like business partners than a couple. "I think their partnership has certainly changed into more of a business relationship over the years. Their personal brands are inextricable from the other," another fan wrote. "And I'm not saying they don't love each other, but the relationship is different." Obviously, these are just fan takes, but at the end of the day, they're from people who've been watching the pair for years. And if even they can pick up on tension through a heavily edited show, it does make you wonder what's really going on when the cameras stop rolling.
They temporarily stepped away from Magnolia
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have been hustling from the very start — and continue to do so. Between raising five kids, running multiple businesses, starring on reality shows, and launching their own cable network, Magnolia, they've basically built an empire out of hard work and sheer determination, and that's not something you can say about other people.
That said, with so much on their plates, it's not at all shocking that they eventually hit a wall. What is a bit surprising is that they actually did something about it and pressed pause, particularly from their work for Magnolia. And while the couple insists the break was all about reconnecting and resetting, Joanna made it sound like she desperately needed some me time. "It was this intentional time we were setting to regain our footing, make sure our foundation was set so that we could dream about all that's to come," she said in a "Business of Home Podcast" episode, adding, "So much has happened in the last 10-plus years that I, as a mother ... need that time [off], emotionally."
What's extra sus, though, is that she didn't say anything about Chip, and focused more on pretty much implying that she was overwhelmed and needed her alone time. "When people ask, 'What would you do [if you could do anything]?' Even if it's a day to step away and journal, just get outside of it," she added. "It's that intentional time that you're creating for yourself to be able to dream for what's next that's important." So was it really a break from the business or a break from each other?
Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly have conflicting business interests
While Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines may have built an empire together, it seems like their once-aligned goals have veered off in different directions. Never mind that they are known as a package deal in the home improvement space and rose in popularity as a duo; insiders say their personal ambitions have started to clash. "Fame has changed both of them, and not for the better," a source told Closer Weekly. "What was once a marriage is now mostly a business."
Apparently, they're no longer on the same page when it comes to their creative vision, either, with Joanna reportedly leaning into bougie work, while Chip wants to stay in his roots. "Joanna is pushing shows that focus on luxury renovation. Chip wants to focus on renovating modest homes. This business conflict has had a major impact on their marriage," the insider added. "They have changed — but nothing has changed as much as their marriage!"
For what it's worth, Chip and Jo have admitted that the line between work and marriage gets blurry. "I think the challenge is it's hard to shut off. It's hard to figure out the line of 'Oh, that's business. Okay, this is marriage.' It all kind of blurs," Joanna shared with People, noting that they've even tried to schedule quality time away from work talk, but with mixed results. "We've tried to be like, 'Let's go on a date and not talk about business.' So we'd sit there and be like, 'The garden is doing great today ...' You had to exercise these new muscles. When we go on dates, sometimes we get energized by talking about how to problem-solve. So I don't know. Sometimes there's no clocking out."
Joanna Gaines has decided to fly solo on a show
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have never shied away from admitting they're different, but it speaks volumes that Joanna decided to branch out solo for a project — her own solo TV show at that, "Mini Reni." And sure, Chip is still involved as a producer, but longtime fans were surprised to see Joanna front and center, with no Chip in sight.
But for Joanna, she said that she wanted the change of pace, hence the decision, and hoped that she could show viewers a different type of home improvement. "Helping people make their spaces feel special and personal has always been at the heart of what I love, long before 'Fixer Upper,' back when it was just the Little Shop on Bosque," she told TV Insider. "And with 'Mini Reni,' I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn't have to be a matter of renovating every room, and that sometimes it's these smaller spaces that have the biggest impact."
It's also interesting to note what had happened leading up to the show's launch, with Joanna revealing that she'd been deep in self-reflection mode and discovered that she needed something to shift in her life. "In the end, here's what I'm hoping for: the beauty of what we'll see with this little bit of clarity," she wrote in a piece for Magnolia Journal. "There may be some discomfort and awkwardness at first. But slowly, truth fills the space we're making. Maybe something does need to change. Or maybe you realize that you're already living the life you dreamed of. You only needed clearer eyes to see it." Is this Joanna's way of saying she doesn't need Chip to thrive?