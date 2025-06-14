Signs Former HGTV Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines' Marriage Is On The Rocks

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have long sold the idea that their marriage is unshakable, or perfect, even. Chip once insisted that giving up isn't ever an option, saying they've always found a way to power through any rough patch. But just because they say they claim that divorce isn't on the table doesn't mean there aren't cracks beneath the surface. If anything, there are a few signs that suggest their relationship might be hanging on by a thread.

But if you ask them, it's not something that the former HGTV stars would likely ever admit. "One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip told Access. "I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that's interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us." He even admitted they've had moments where quitting would have made total sense, but insisted they never entertained the idea. "Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel and that was just not in our DNA. So now I think we've taken that and realized that you can't ever lose, if you don't quit," he continued. "And Jo and I keep showing up, day after day. And sometimes it's right, sometimes it's not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other."

But despite the together forever energy they keep projecting, those who pay close attention may notice that there just might be kinks in their marriage. Here are a few signs that Chip and Jo might not be as solid as they claim.