Amal Clooney's Risky Look Feels Way Too Spicy For King Charles Charity Event
Amal Clooney has worn some ridiculously expensive outfits in her time, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as how the respected Lebanese-British human rights lawyer and wife to George Clooney regularly rubs elbows with England's royal family. That said, Amal's latest look many have been just a bit too spicy for her meet-up with King Charles III at a royal charity event.
Amal was spotted greeting the king alongside George during a reception for the winners of the 2025 King's Trust Awards, which took place at Buckingham Palace on June 25. And although the black dress Amal wore is unlikely to end up on the list of her worst outfits (it's quite lovely, as a matter of fact), an off-the-shoulder style was certainly a risky (if bold) choice for a charity gala with the reigning monarch.
Of course, as we mentioned, Amal has made the royals' acquaintance on multiple occasions, so there's almost certainly a sense of familiarity there — never mind the fact that she's married to one of the most famous actors of all time. Plus, King Charles is, by all accounts, not as strict as previous monarchs when it comes to clothing. In other words, the head of the Commonwealth was likely more than willing to give Amal some leeway regarding her dress, if he even paid it much mind at all.
Amal Clooney's friendly history with the royal family
Given that Amal Clooney is a British citizen, she and her American husband George Clooney naturally keep a home in England. And given their status — Amal being a high-profile lawyer, George being a movie star, and both being prominent activists — the occasional run-in with the royal family seems inevitable. In fact, back in 2018, George and Amal not only attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but that George actually took on bartending duties at one point during the reception.
Shortly after, People also reported that Amal had become fast friends with Meghan, and that she was helping the California-born former actor get acquainted with British life. Given that, much like Prince Harry, Amal herself had married an American actor, it's safe to say she had some experience in that respect. "Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests," a source told the outlet at the time, adding, "It was a very natural friendship from day one." Though Harry and Meghan have since become estranged from the royal family, it seems we can assume that the Clooneys remain in the Crown's good graces.