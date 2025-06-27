Amal Clooney's Risky Look Feels Way Too Spicy For King Charles Charity Event

Amal Clooney has worn some ridiculously expensive outfits in her time, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as how the respected Lebanese-British human rights lawyer and wife to George Clooney regularly rubs elbows with England's royal family. That said, Amal's latest look many have been just a bit too spicy for her meet-up with King Charles III at a royal charity event.

Amal was spotted greeting the king alongside George during a reception for the winners of the 2025 King's Trust Awards, which took place at Buckingham Palace on June 25. And although the black dress Amal wore is unlikely to end up on the list of her worst outfits (it's quite lovely, as a matter of fact), an off-the-shoulder style was certainly a risky (if bold) choice for a charity gala with the reigning monarch.

Wpa Pool/Getty

Of course, as we mentioned, Amal has made the royals' acquaintance on multiple occasions, so there's almost certainly a sense of familiarity there — never mind the fact that she's married to one of the most famous actors of all time. Plus, King Charles is, by all accounts, not as strict as previous monarchs when it comes to clothing. In other words, the head of the Commonwealth was likely more than willing to give Amal some leeway regarding her dress, if he even paid it much mind at all.

