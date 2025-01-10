Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Amal Clooney Has Worn

George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, has established herself as a style icon. Since 2014 (that is, the year she became Mrs. Clooney), the stunning lawyer has consistently wowed the world with her expensive fashion taste and is a regular fixture on everyone's best-dressed lists. And, as one would expect, most of her outfits come with a rather hefty price tag — although it appears that Amal has no reservations about splurging when it comes to clothes.

Amal's wardrobe features a selection of high-end pieces from designers, including Chanel, Versace, Valentino, Fendi, and Alexander McQueen. According to William Banks-Blaney, who owns one of Amal's go-to vintage stores in London, the Lebanese beauty enjoys shopping solo without the help of a stylist. "Amal chooses everything herself whether the more formal, professional or playful pieces," he told People in 2016. "Amal has impeccable taste and understands fashion perfectly," he added.

With a reported net worth of $50 million, it's no surprise that Amal is able to go all out on buying designer pieces that match her refined sense of style. Over the years, she's worn a series of head-turning ensembles, some of which were incredibly, and unbelievably, expensive.