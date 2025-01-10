Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Amal Clooney Has Worn
George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, has established herself as a style icon. Since 2014 (that is, the year she became Mrs. Clooney), the stunning lawyer has consistently wowed the world with her expensive fashion taste and is a regular fixture on everyone's best-dressed lists. And, as one would expect, most of her outfits come with a rather hefty price tag — although it appears that Amal has no reservations about splurging when it comes to clothes.
Amal's wardrobe features a selection of high-end pieces from designers, including Chanel, Versace, Valentino, Fendi, and Alexander McQueen. According to William Banks-Blaney, who owns one of Amal's go-to vintage stores in London, the Lebanese beauty enjoys shopping solo without the help of a stylist. "Amal chooses everything herself whether the more formal, professional or playful pieces," he told People in 2016. "Amal has impeccable taste and understands fashion perfectly," he added.
With a reported net worth of $50 million, it's no surprise that Amal is able to go all out on buying designer pieces that match her refined sense of style. Over the years, she's worn a series of head-turning ensembles, some of which were incredibly, and unbelievably, expensive.
Amal Clooney's royal wedding ensemble reportedly cost half a million dollars
In 2018, Amal Clooney joined her husband, George Clooney, and dozens of other Hollywood celebrities in celebrating the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in England. She looked exquisite in her honey-yellow ensemble that reportedly cost Amal — who is said to be good friends with Markle — over half a million dollars. She wore a custom midi dress by Stella McCartney ($1,995) and a matching Stephen Jones headpiece ($355), bringing the total cost of her look to over $2,000. She accessorized with a small clutch, Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps in gold ($570, was $815), and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz worth a stunning $500,000. The jewelry featured 17-carat pear-cut diamonds, which the human-right lawyer wore without a matching bracelet or a necklace. As for George, he opted for a sleek gray suit with a light blue shirt and a yellow tie to match his wife.
Everything about it was perfect," Elizabeth von der Goltz of Net-a-Porter told the BBC of Amal's expensive look. "The colour, the neckline, the long-draped bow. She was super chic and beautifully put together." Alex Eagle, a fashion designer based in SoHo, London, also praised Amal's outfit, saying, "She definitely stole the show."
Amal's night out look was worth over $21,000
Another crazy expensive outfit Amal Clooney wore was her look during a night out in New York City in 2023. Following her speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the barrister changed into Prada's Chainmail Maxi-sequin dress from its Fall/Winter 2022 collection as she went out for dinner with a friend at the 4 Charles Prime Rib steak house in West Village. The dress, as listed on Modesens, retails for $21,200 and features silver triangle logos with spaghetti straps and a straight hem. She paired the look with Prada's jersey tank top in white ($1,080) and layered with a solid black blazer while carrying a small Prada clutch and wearing silver pumps from Gianvito Rossi ($815).
Amal, who shares two children with George Clooney, twins Alexander and Ella Clooney, is no stranger to wearing designer pieces off the red carpet, as earlier in the year, she was also spotted donning a Paco Rabanne silver dress during a dinner date with her husband in Cernobbio, Italy. The dress had a price tag of $3,490 and is now on sale on Modesens for half that — $1,500 — still no doubt expensive. She also made headlines with her shimmering gold number during the launch of George's Casamigos Tequila in 2015. The Vionnet frock (shown above) reportedly cost $2,435 and is one of Clooney's most stunning night-out looks. Similarly, she turned heads with her disco-inspired outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2017. Her sequined top and trousers were designed by Halpern, while her sunglasses were from Linda Farrow ($750). She carried a Judith Leiber clutch in fuchsia pink and wore Giuseppe Zanotti's platform heels in gold ($448, was $895). Gorge!
Amal reportedly shelled out $380,000 on her wedding dress
Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) married George Clooney at the famous Aman Canal Grande Venice in 2014 after dating for just over a year. She wore a custom wedding dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and intricate lace detailing. Per Brides, the gown cost an eye-watering $380,000, making it among the celebrity wedding dresses with the heftiest price tags. "George and I wanted a wedding that was romantic and elegant, and I can't imagine anyone more able than Oscar to capture this mood in a dress," Amal told Vogue about working with the Dominican designer. "Meeting him made the design process all the more magical, as he is so warm and such a gentleman." According to de la Renta, who sadly died later that year at age 82, it was a collaborative process between him and Amal. "It's the most important dress in the life of a woman," he also told Vogue in 2014. "Amal and I looked at a lot of evening dresses and wedding dresses together, and we discussed what she liked. That gave me the idea of what she wanted."
During the civil wedding of the Clooneys, held at the Ca' Farsetti Palace in Venice just two days later, Amal was a picture of a glowing bride in her stunning off-white pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney. She styled her outfit with a white wide-brimmed hat, a matching envelope purse, and peep-toe heels. As for George, the Oscar winner, who wore a bespoke Armani suit during their lavish wedding, opted for a light gray Armani tux for the intimate ceremony.
Amal's jewelry at the 2024 Venice Film Fest cost a fortune
In 2024, Amal Clooney made a red carpet appearance with George Clooney at the world premiere of his film "Wolves" during the 81st Annual Venice Film Festival in Italy. All eyes were on Amal as she glowed in a gorgeous Versace dress next to her husband, who looked sleek in his black tuxedo and bow tie. With her hair styled straight and one side tucked behind her ear, the Lebanese beauty showcased her stunning diamond drop earrings from Cartier, with an estimated value of $60,000, according to RAF Jewels. Interestingly, however, these weren't even her most luxurious accessories for the evening, as Amal also wore what seems to be Cartier's Pierres Gravées ring with engraved stones, priced at an impressive £89,000 — or approximately $110,000. On her other hand, she wore her wedding ring, along with the beautiful engagement ring given to her by George — a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond worth somewhere between $650,000 and $700,000.
Amal has always had a knack for wearing ridiculously expensive jewelry on the carpet, such as her 53-carat diamond earrings and eternity ring set from Moussaieff Jewellers during the London Film Festival premiere of George's "The Tender Bar" film in 2021. She also sported a stack of Cartier cuff bracelets at the 2024 Albies, which she co-hosted with her actor husband. Clad in a black velvet dress by Versace, Amal paired her jewelry with sparkling diamond drop earrings also from Cartier, with a jaw-dropping price tag of $106,000. Read that again.
Amal wore a $14,000-dress to a film premiere
Leave it to Amal Clooney to step out in style — and in a dress worth more than the average person's paycheck. At the Los Angeles premiere of George Clooney's "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022, the ever-stylish barrister opted for a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress in a rich red hue that perfectly complemented her skin tone. The dress (from McQueen's "Irere" Spring/Summer 2003 collection) was originally listed on 1st Dibs for a stunning $14,000, but is now unavailable everywhere, unfortunately for those looking to cop Amal's look. She completed her outfit with a gold clutch bag, Gianvito Rossi PVC sandals in nude ($467, was $667), dangling earrings, and Cartier's Cactus ring for £12,600 or about $15,600 each. Sweet.
Before this, Amal also joined George and his co-star Julia Roberts for the international premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" in London, dressed in another vintage number. As seen above, she wore a green beaded slip dress from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2001 collection, which had previously been listed on 1st Dibs for $1,600. While the outfit itself was relatively cheap, Amal's accessories during the outing were (most definitely) not: she wore Cartier's Essential Lines earrings that retail for $51,000 each pair, a diamond tennis bracelet with a floral design, and Cartier's Reflection ring ($43,000) — bringing the total value of her jewelry to over $100,000. And that's not even counting her designer shoes and bag! Oh, to be Amal.