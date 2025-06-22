Amal Clooney's Worst Outfits We Can't Ignore
It's safe to say that most people know who Amal Clooney is and what she does for a living, as the A-list star is one of the most accomplished human rights lawyers in practice today. However, what you might not know is that Mrs. Clooney is also a major icon in the fashion world, flaunting a style that perfectly blends classic elegance and sophistication no matter what the occasion. "It's amazing, because she's always — since the day I met her — she's always had this insanely ... it's eccentric but it's fun, sense of fashion," Amal's husband, George Clooney, shared with Entertainment Tonight. "How she does it while she's got 11 cases she's working on, and she was teaching at Columbia, and she's still like, 'I want to wear that dress.' It's crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste."
While we have to agree with Mr. Clooney that his wife's taste in clothing is remarkable, there have been times when Amal's ensembles left the fashion community divided. Since the barrister is known for her impeccable style and always looks well-tailored, it's hard to turn a blind eye when an article of clothing just doesn't look right. From fashion slip-ups to dresses that appear more suited for a high school soiree, here are 10 of Amal Clooney's worst outfits that we simply can't ignore.
Amal Clooney's gold mini dress read more cheap than chic
In addition to his work on the big screen, George Clooney is one of the founders of Casamigos Tequila, an American tequila company initially created in 2013. Yet what started as a small brand quickly grew into one of immense popularity, and just two years later, Casamigos launched into the Spanish market.
To commemorate such success, George and Amal Clooney headed to Ibiza to celebrate, arriving on the incredible island on Saturday, August 22, 2015. However, it was the following evening that the couple was joined by Casamigos co-founders Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for a night of partying at the luxurious Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, where Amal could be seen wearing a slinky gold dress.
Given all the ridiculously expensive outfits that Amal Clooney has worn, members of the fashion community couldn't help but label this particular look as cheap. Yes, both the color and style of the garment were more reminiscent of a fast-fashion frock rather than a designer dress and just completely went against the lawyer's usual sophisticated style. Not only that but the back of the dress was completely made of matte black fabric, which totally took away from the magic of the shimmering, metallic front.
Her Golden Globes gloves caused quite a stir
Since the 2015 Golden Globes would be the first major red-carpet event for Amal Clooney, members of the fashion community were more than eager to see what the lawyer would wear. Of course, Mrs. Clooney served both glamour and elegance as she arrived in a black Dior gown, which she accessorized with a white clutch and homemade pair of evening gloves. "She sewed them this morning," Amal's husband, George, shared on the red carpet. "She's very handy" (via Marie Claire).
However, the addition of the white gloves left many media outlets divided, as some enjoyed the vintage touch while others found them dated and tacky. Among those against the accessory were hosts of E!'s "Fashion Police", Kathy Griffin and Kelly Osbourne, who felt that the gloves were a total fashion flop, to put it lightly. "I thought it was weird she had those gloves that remind me of, like, a porn scene, where the guy goes home and there's the naughty dishwasher and she only has the gloves," Griffin remarked. Osbourne couldn't help but agree with her co-host before adding some input of her own, comparing the gloves to those worn by "a vet helping a calf be born" (via US Weekly).
The dress she wore to celebrate her first wedding anniversary was more short than sweet
Wardrobe malfunctions are few and far between for Amal Clooney, as the lawyer is known for her well-tailored ensembles that fit her body like a glove. Yet sometimes even the chicest of folks suffer a fashion faux pas, and so much was true for Clooney following a night out with her husband in 2015.
Celebrating their first wedding anniversary together, the Clooney's enjoyed a quiet dinner in London's Notting Hill. "This is the paper anniversary, you don't want to go too crazy on the first," George Clooney joked with the Daily Mail. "You got a lot more to do." The duo looked quite polished in their date night attire: George sporting jeans and a cool leather jacket, while Amal rocked a short, floral dress and a red suede coat. However, such a tiny ensemble would only lead to disaster for the celebrated lawyer, as the dress left nothing to the imagination as she entered the backseat of a car. Luckily, her black tights were opaque enough to cover her undergarments, though it's safe to say that Mrs. Clooney may need more practice when it comes to entering and exiting a vehicle.
Her undergarments could be seen in this silver two-piece ensemble
Okay, we know what we just said: Amal Clooney rarely suffers from wardrobe mishaps. Well, as it turns out, just two months following her anniversary accident, the barrister suffered another fashion faux pas, though such an incident could have been avoided with the proper choice of underclothing.
On December 3, 2015, Amal Clooney attended the naughty Christmas party of British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury in London, looking nothing short of stunning in a silver vest and culotte set. She matched the look with a pair of metallic pumps, a green clutch, and a fur bolero-style jacket, which she had elegantly draped over her shoulders when entering the event. It was when she removed the jacket, however, that a fashion blunder occurred, suddenly transforming her entire look from totally hot to totally not. Unfortunately, the lawyer's bra could be seen peeking out from under the arm of her vest, making the overall ensemble appear both inexpensive and ill-fitting.
She showed off more leg than expected in this Versace gown
May 22, 2016, was a big evening for Amal Clooney, as it was the first time that the human rights attorney would attend the Cannes Film Festival. Not only that, but her arrival alongside her husband, George, was absolutely breathtaking and was deemed one of the festival's most movie-star entrances of all time.
Amal Clooney looked nothing short of radiant in a flowing gown by Atelier Versace, which featured a Greek goddess-inspired silhouette and gorgeous yellow color. The dress showed off the lawyer's stunning shape with its one-shoulder design and tasteful thigh slit and was perfectly paired with strappy heels, coral earrings, and a bold lip.
Though Mrs. Clooney's appearance at the event was something out of a dream, her walk down the red carpet was something out of a nightmare. Unfortunately, the extreme winds kept blowing her skirt every which way as she strolled, even causing her to trip over the train as she climbed the Palais des Festivals steps. The most embarrassing part, however? The lawyer's unexpected show of leg, as the wind had blown the dress so much that both her thighs ended up being exposed. Luckily, her husband was right by her side and kept an eye on her finicky ensemble for the rest of the evening, a gesture almost as sweet as the story of how George and Amal Clooney met.
She upset one of fashion's biggest designers with a Met Gala outfit change
Amal Clooney's appearance at the 2018 Met Gala was truly one for the books, as the A-lister managed to upset designer Tom Ford on one of fashion's biggest nights. After weeks of tedious work creating a custom gown, Clooney decided to wear a completely different ensemble altogether, walking the red carpet in an outfit made by British designer Richard Quinn.
Though the last-minute change was quite jarring for Ford and his team, they figured that the dress could make its debut at another event in the future. "They were annoyed, obviously, but they were gracious, and said it was fine to go with [another designer]," a source told Page Six, "but they would prefer that Amal not wear the dress at all if she wasn't going to wear it on the Met Ball red carpet." However, the lawyer chose to go against the wishes of the renowned fashion house and changed into the Tom Ford dress in the museum's gift shop. According to Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Clooney had insisted on swapping fits for the second half of the evening, as she thought that Quinn's ensemble might rip since it was made of a delicate foil. Still, Ford and his team were left both shocked and outraged by Amal and her decision since the lawyer was, in fact, the magazine's cover star for that month.
Not only that but her Met Gala look was deemed safe and uninspired
As we mentioned before, Amal Clooney arrived at the 2018 Met Gala wearing an ensemble by Richard Quinn, a designer who won the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design earlier that year. The floral-covered look featured a corset-style top, navy satin pants, and a large foil skirt, which George Clooney joked that the duo's then newborn twins, Alexander and Ella, were actually "hiding underneath" (via People). The fit was further accessorized by a pair of black pumps and silver feather earrings, and it was matched with a vibrant red lip and a soft and romantic updo.
As it turned out, Amal Clooney's last-minute outfit change received less than rave reviews, as many felt that it failed to capture the essence of the gala's theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Especially since Clooney was co-hosting the event, many expected her, of all people, to really push the boundaries, but her pants and corset combo just seemed like a safe and lackluster choice. "It's all very exciting, and yet we wish this look were better," Cosmopolitan reported. "That train is so spectacular, but the pants land with a thud and even look a bit — gasp! — wrinkled."
Big sequins were a big mistake for The Fashion Awards
For the 2023 Fashion Awards, Amal Clooney brought all the glitz and glam, walking the red carpet in a flashy, figure-hugging number by Atelier Versace. The dress featured a scooped neckline, minimal train, and nude-colored base, which was completely drenched in metallic, orange sequins. The teardrop-shaped embellishments started off small at the top and increased in size as they made their way down the dress, almost creating a fringe-like effect. The lawyer paired the look with her signature, voluminous blowout, and a simple gold clutch.
Unfortunately, for an event that celebrates the greatest contributions to the fashion world, Amal Clooney's choice of outfit was the least bit impressive. Media outlets felt that the dress was more suited for a high school prom rather than an evening of high fashion, for the oversized sequins gave the ensemble a less-than-designer feel. Perhaps if the dress were covered in rhinestones or even crystals of the same color, it would have appeared more elevated and stylish, given the garment's classic silhouette.
Her vintage Donatella Versace dress was a flop according to fans
In June 2024, the Clooney's were spotted vacationing in Saint Tropez in the beautiful French Riviera, just one of the ways that George and Amal keep their romance strong. However, the A-list lawyer would quickly become a topic of discussion among critics on social media, as one of her vacation looks was thought to be more tacky than fashion-forward.
In a photo posted to Vogue Magazine's Instagram on June 29, George and Amal Clooney could be seen strolling hand in hand as they made their way to dinner. Though George kept things neutral with a pair of grey slacks and a white tee, Amal sported a more colorful look perfect for the summer season: a vintage dress from Versace's 2004 collection known as "Diva Alert."
While many fans expressed their love for the flowery, knee-length number, a handful of them described the garment as "tacky" and one that would be more suited for a little girl. "It has more of a lingerie vibe than dress vibe ... a little too baby doll for her age," one comment read. "The dress is awful, sorry, looks so retro and doesn't fit anything," another remarked.
Amal Clooney broke dress code rules with her Cannes Film Festival look
Amal Clooney made a major statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, showing up to the event sans her husband, George, to celebrate her friend Bono's new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender. The human rights lawyer looked gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet wearing a vintage mermaid-style dress by John Galliano, which she perfectly accessorized with a simple black clutch and sparkling earrings. With her luscious brown locks cascading down her back, Clooney embodied old Hollywood elegance in the best way possible, yet her look still managed to leave fans divided.
Just a week before the event, the Cannes Film Festival shared its new dress code rules, which, of course, the stars were expected to adhere to. These rules encompass the topics of nudity and overly extravagant looks, as sheer fabrics, low-cut necklines, and long trains that can block the flow of traffic are no longer permitted. According to the Cannes website, "The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules" (via Hello Magazine).
Since Amal Clooney's dress featured a sweetheart neckline, as well as a voluminous train, many fans felt that her decision to wear such a look was an attempt to violate the strict dress code. Though we wouldn't put her on a list of the worst-dressed celebrities, there's no question that her Galliano gown broke the new Cannes rules, but we do applaud Mrs. Clooney for staying true to her personal style.