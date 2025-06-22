Amal Clooney's Worst Outfits We Can't Ignore

It's safe to say that most people know who Amal Clooney is and what she does for a living, as the A-list star is one of the most accomplished human rights lawyers in practice today. However, what you might not know is that Mrs. Clooney is also a major icon in the fashion world, flaunting a style that perfectly blends classic elegance and sophistication no matter what the occasion. "It's amazing, because she's always — since the day I met her — she's always had this insanely ... it's eccentric but it's fun, sense of fashion," Amal's husband, George Clooney, shared with Entertainment Tonight. "How she does it while she's got 11 cases she's working on, and she was teaching at Columbia, and she's still like, 'I want to wear that dress.' It's crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste."

Advertisement

While we have to agree with Mr. Clooney that his wife's taste in clothing is remarkable, there have been times when Amal's ensembles left the fashion community divided. Since the barrister is known for her impeccable style and always looks well-tailored, it's hard to turn a blind eye when an article of clothing just doesn't look right. From fashion slip-ups to dresses that appear more suited for a high school soiree, here are 10 of Amal Clooney's worst outfits that we simply can't ignore.