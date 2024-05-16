The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival isn't just about celebrating cinematic achievements. Every year, fans of sartorial excellence also get to witness a fête de la mode at the Palais des Festivals. Cannes holds its stars to a higher standard than some other Hollywood functions by having a dress code, but some celebs still manage to ferret out fashions that feel out-of-place at the prestigious event. Unfortunately, not everyone can be as arresting as Anne Hathaway at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Men are expected to wear tuxes on the red carpet, and it's thought that the festival's powers-that-be frown upon women wearing footwear other than high heels. Trousers on female attendees might also get silently judged.

For the most part, actors adhere to the spoken and unspoken rules and dress to impress. But as evidenced by the très terrible outfits that many stars modeled at the 2024 Met Gala, it doesn't matter how renowned a set of red stairs is — they are going to get sullied by some style choices that deserve to get mercilessly booed like Kristen Stewart's ghost story, "Personal Shopper," was when it premiered at the film festival in 2016.