Anne Hathaway Had All Eyes On Her At The Cannes Film Festival

Anne Hathaway's latest chic ensemble turned heads at the annual Cannes Film Festival. The "Devil Wears Prada" star previously opened up to British Vogue in 2008 about the typical, casual fashion choices she makes when she's not working. "The more I get to play characters that are glamorous, the less pressure I feel to do it in my own life," Hathaway said. "When it's your job to look like that, you think: 'I'll just wear jeans and the most awesome rock-star T-shirt I can find.'"

In 2015, when Hathaway's film "The Intern" was set to debut, she spoke about how her attire while playing the character Jules inspired her to evaluate her personal clothing selections. "Jules doesn't have a huge wardrobe, but everything that's in her closet is well-made and there by choice," Hathaway said to InStyle. "It was the motivation I needed to look at some of my own purchases and say 'Yes, a Céline sweater is incredibly expensive, but it's worth the investment if you can do it.'"

The actor's recent fashion-forward outfit at Cannes was a testament to her sophisticated style and made for one of her best looks yet.