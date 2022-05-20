Anne Hathaway Had All Eyes On Her At The Cannes Film Festival
Anne Hathaway's latest chic ensemble turned heads at the annual Cannes Film Festival. The "Devil Wears Prada" star previously opened up to British Vogue in 2008 about the typical, casual fashion choices she makes when she's not working. "The more I get to play characters that are glamorous, the less pressure I feel to do it in my own life," Hathaway said. "When it's your job to look like that, you think: 'I'll just wear jeans and the most awesome rock-star T-shirt I can find.'"
In 2015, when Hathaway's film "The Intern" was set to debut, she spoke about how her attire while playing the character Jules inspired her to evaluate her personal clothing selections. "Jules doesn't have a huge wardrobe, but everything that's in her closet is well-made and there by choice," Hathaway said to InStyle. "It was the motivation I needed to look at some of my own purchases and say 'Yes, a Céline sweater is incredibly expensive, but it's worth the investment if you can do it.'"
The actor's recent fashion-forward outfit at Cannes was a testament to her sophisticated style and made for one of her best looks yet.
Anne Hathaway wore a stunning Armani Privé gown
During an appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Anne Hathaway certainly dressed to impress. While attending the festival alongside her "Armageddon Time" costars, Hathaway opted for a beautiful white strapless Armani Privé gown, which was styled by Erin Walsh. In addition, she wore the Mediterranean Reverie sapphire necklace by Bulgari to accessorize the ensemble. This is the first time Hathaway has ever attended Cannes, and in an interview with People, she discussed the elegant outfit she chose to rock for the occasion.
"You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable," Hathaway said. "And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience wearing all white, so that was what I did." Walsh posted photos of Hathaway wearing the gown on her Instagram account, which has since been flooded with positive comments from admirers. One social media user called Hathaway "A Goddess" in their comment, while entrepreneur and activist Lauren Singer wrote, "This is her best fashion era yet!"
Hathaway additionally wore an eye-catching blue Gucci minidress for her second Cannes outfit. The film festival has seen many stylish outfits over the years, and these debut looks from Hathaway are ones that will likely stand the test of time.